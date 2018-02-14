Opel Confirms Production of Electric Corsa

The first fully-electric model in the Opel lineup will hit European streets in 2020, the German automaker announced on Wednesday, with production expected to start a year before at the Zaragoza plant in Spain.

According to PSA, the new LAVs will use an innovative platform based on the Efficient Modular 2 (EMP2), currently used on the Peugeot 308, 408, 3008, 5008 and the Citroen C4 Picasso, Spacetourer and C5 Aircross. The announcement was made by Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller, who is on a visit at the Spanish factory to discuss the social framework agreement that was concluded with the unions at the end of January.The official also confirmed production of the next generation, fuel-powered Corsa starting 2019 at the same facility.The electric Corsa will be the first of a complete lineup of four electrified Opel cars, as the carmaker embarked on a journey that by 2024 will bring onto the market an electrified version for every model available. One of the three other electric cars has already been announced in November 2017 as the Grandland X PHEV.The Corsa with electric drive will also be sold under its Vauxhall guise on the British market, with the proper right-hand drive configuration.“This is an important step forward for the Zaragoza plant and marks the beginning of a new era,” said Opel’s CEO. "Zaragoza will continue to play an important role in the industrial footprint of Groupe PSA.”After it got acquired by French auto group PSA, Opel seems to have gotten back its hopes and dreams. Under French guidance, the company became part of the strategic plan PACE! that calls for the return to profitability by 2020 and electrification of the lineup.On Tuesday, PSA announced that Opel would also share a platform with Citroen and Peugeot for the new line of leisure activity vehicles, to be presented in the following days.According to PSA, the new LAVs will use an innovative platform based on the Efficient Modular 2 (EMP2), currently used on the Peugeot 308, 408, 3008, 5008 and the Citroen C4 Picasso, Spacetourer and C5 Aircross.