DS7 Crossback Arrives in Britain, Shows Every Toy in Full Photo Gallery

7 Feb 2018, 17:52 UTC
by
Say what you will about the build quality of French cars, but they deliver on the design front, especially in recent years when technology has caught up to their creativity. Just look at the all-new DS7 Crossback, launched in Britain in several bold combinations.
We'd stop way short of saying you should buy one right now, but just think back to an older Audi SQ5. Doesn't the DS7 look way better, both inside and out?

And it's not like they skimped on power either, as you can have it with a 300 HP plug-in hybrid powertrain... next year.

The UK model range kicks off at £28,050. This crossover is loosely based on the Peugeot 3008/5008 platform, and you get the same BlueHDi 130 engine with a manual. But do you want that? Probably not.

The second trim level, called Performance Line, is projected to be the most popular. It offers larger 19-inch Black Onyx diamond-cut alloy wheels, tinted windows, a gloss black grille, textured DS Wings, aluminum pedals, LED headlights with high-beam assist, a 12-inch HD touchscreen, the 12.3-inch digital cluster, navigation, Alcantara interior trim and even a puddle light.

The Performance line starts at £31,435 for the BlueHDi 130 automatic, but we'd step up to either the BlueHDi 180 (2-liter diesel for £36,335) or PureTech 225 (1.6-liter turbo for £34,985).

Prestige and Ultra Prestige models get something called DS Active Scan Suspension. Basically, a camera looks ahead, detects bumps and potholes, adjusting the shocks accordingly.

Also included in the package are 'Follow me Home' lights, all-round parking sensors, a wireless phone charger, reversing camera, Nappa leather upholstery and what sounds like an expensive clock on the dash.

As for the DS7 Ultra Prestige, that one features a panoramic roof, park assist, Basalt Black Harmony Nappa Art leather seats and all those fancy safety systems.

Want the 300 HP engine? Well, you'll have to wait until mid-2019 and save at least £50,000. We wouldn't, but the 37-mile full-electric range sounds tempting.
