2018 Opel Corsa GSi Packs OPC Sports Chassis

Now that the Corsa OPC is no longer available for configuration, where does this leave Opel in the subcompact segment? Enter the Corsa GSi, a hot-but-not-properly-hot hatchback that Opel claims to offer “pure driving precision thanks to the OPC sports chassis.”
The German automaker and half-brother of Vauxhall insists the chassis is tuned just like the one in the Corsa OPC. The red-painted brake calipers are a nod to the sporting nature of the Corsa GSi, more so if matched with the optional 18-inch light alloy wheels wrapped in 215/40 tires. The visual drama continues with the sculpted hood, oversized air intakes, prominent roof-mounted spoiler, and sporty side sills.

Behind the Opel Blitz and honeycomb grille, the fury hiding in the engine bay is a four-cylinder turbo connected to a six-speed manual transmission that sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the front wheels. The 1.4-liter plant is rated at 150 horsepower and 220 Nm, which is far off rivals such as the Fiesta ST and Clio RS.

Opel quotes 8.9 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) and a top speed of 207 km/h (128 mph), figures that once again pale in comparison to the American and French competitors. For spirited driving, the automaker recommends keeping the engine in the 3,000 to 4,500-rpm plateau for maximum torque. And as opposed to the OPC, the GSi complies to the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.

What about the interior? Whichever way you look at it, the Recaro performance seats, sports steering wheel, and aluminum pedal covers aren’t out of the ordinary for a car that Opel itself refers to as a “hot hatchback” in quotation marks. Adding insult to injury, the carbon-fiber elements on the outside aren’t real carbon fiber.

Pricing, you ask? As you would expect from an automaker as bland and troubled as Groupe PSA-owned Opel, the Corsa GSi isn’t listed in the configurator. On the other hand, the Corsa S with the same 150-horsepower engine starts at 18,740 euros. Leveling up to the five-door Corsa S translates to 19,440 euros, which means the GSi is certain to top the lineup at €20,000 or thereabouts.
