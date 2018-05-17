2019 SEAT Tarraco Teaser Video Feels Overly Artistic For Just Another SUV

If there’s something that grinds my gears about the Tarraco, that’d be how SEAT teases the seven-seat crossover utility vehicle in the following video.
Acrobats, artistic references, intricate contraptions, ideas such as “challenge the status quo” and so forth, this sort of mumbo-jumbo doesn’t convince anyone that the Tarraco is anything but a Skoda Kodiaq with different styling and a lower price. Because that’s exactly what it is.
Scheduled to premiere before the end of the year, the largest utility vehicle in the SEAT lineup rides on the MQB platform we know and love from the Kodiaq and other Volkswagen Group models. Although covered by an orange veil, the three-row crossover has the unmistakable front-fascia design of the compact-sized Ateca.
Getting down to the nitty-gritty, the 1.4-liter TSI will serve as the standard engine in the range. Higher up, the 2.0 TSI and 2.0 TDI will be offered, alongside the Volkswagen Group’s dual-clutch transmission. 4Motion all-wheel-drive will be available as an option, branded 4Drive because that’s how it’s called over at SEAT.
There’s been hearsay about the Cupra Tarraco in the Spanish media, though SEAT didn’t say a word on the performance-oriented variant. What’s more, the carparazzi have yet to catch a prototype testing in the wild or on the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
Bearing in mind the Tiguan will soon be available as a plug-in hybrid (branded GTE), SEAT could help itself to Volkswagen’s eco-friendly technology for the Tarraco. There’s talk of an all-electric version as well, but I wouldn’t hold my breath considering that Volkswagen has a dedicated platform for electric vehicles.
On that note, the Tarraco 2.0 TDI will be gifted at some point with a 12-volt belt starter-generator, a mild-hybrid system that Volkswagen confirmed for the Golf 8 and Audi 4. Dubbed EA288 Evo, the 2.0-liter turbo diesel meets “current and future emissions stipulations for WLTP/RDE certification.”
