Tarraco Could Be The Name Of The 2018 SEAT Large SUV

In a report titled “All Information and Photos of the Spanish Tiguan XL,” Auto Motor und Sport
suggests that the all-new model will go into production at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany from 2018. Citing “well-informed circles,”
AMuS argues that “the name Tarraco”
suits the seven-seat SUV
best.
As mentioned in a story from July 2017, the remaining candidates include Abrera, Alboran, Aran, Aranda, Avila, Donosti, Tarifa, and Teide. When you think about it, settling for Tarraco is curious for the Spanish automaker because the Arona
and Ateca begin with A.
To whom it may concern, Tarraco
is the name the predecessors of the Spanish used for Tarragona, a city in the region of Catalonia, back when the Roman Empire was still around. Located on the Mediterranean Sea’s coast just south of Barcelona, Tarragona boasts a population of 130,000.
The SEAT-branded brother of the Skoda Kodiaq
comes as a response to the increasing demand for seven-seat SUVs in Europe, and as expected from an MQB-based model, the Tarraco will be offered with an assortment of TSI and TDI
turbocharged four-cylinder engines. 4Drive all-wheel-drive and the Volkswagen Group’s DSG transmission are also on the menu as optional extras.
As the entirety of the group pushes into electrified territory, it remains to be seen if SEAT
will offer the Tarraco with some sort of electrified powertrain in the coming years. A mild-hybrid setup would be nice in the first instance, though a conventional hybrid or a plug-in hybrid drivetrain would translate to even more efficiency.
On that note, did you know that Toyota offers something called Tarago
in Australia?