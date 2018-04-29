autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT2 RS vs. Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring Chase Is Wild

29 Apr 2018, 16:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This is an awesome time to be a track day aficionado, with carmakers paying more and more attention to Nurburgring lap times. Of course, if you happen to be in the middle of the Green Hell action, this means you'd better be prepared to meet your heroes. Case in point with a Nurburgring aficionado whose recent stunt we're here to showcase, as the man happened to come across the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante on the track.
5 photos
Porsche 911 GT2 RS vs Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring ChasePorsche 911 GT2 RS vs Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring ChasePorsche 911 GT2 RS vs Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring ChasePorsche 911 GT2 RS vs Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring Chase
The shenanigan took place during yesterday's Touristenfahrten (Tourist Day) session and the man didn't just bump into the two quickest production cars on the Nurburgring. Instead, he was fighting to keep up with the Lambo when he noticed the Porscha in his rear-view mirror.

And it didn't take long until the 6:47 and the 6:52 car started duking it out on the track that helped them set the said chronograph numbers.

It's worth noting that while the 700 hp Neunelfer seems to be a private car, the 640 hp Sant'Agata Bolognese machine currently holds the title of the meanest Ring Taxi (so yes, a passenger was probably enjoying the whole thing from the side of the driver).

So, what does our no-cape hero drive? A SEAT Leon Cupra. The hot hatch, a 2015 SC model with DSG has been given a track massage though. For instance, the machine now talks to the road via a KW Clubsport 3-way adjustable suspension, while riding on ATS GTR wheels shod in Dunlop Direzza 245/40 R18 rubber.

Stopping power comes from Brembo rotors featuring PFC Performance pads, while the 2-liter turbo motor has been pushed to 340 hp. And to withstand the abuse, the turbo-four comes wil an oil cooler and an oil catch tank, while a Milltek exhaust and a rollcage are also on the menu.

Here's to hoping that cage never gets to prove its might, even though certain Ring drivers seem to be unaware of what needs to be done in order to prevent crashes - check out the first section of the video documenting the run and you'll understand.

2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs lamborghini huracan performante Nurburgring nurburgring 2018 Seat
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  
 
 