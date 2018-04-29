Porsche 911 GT2 RS vs. Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring Chase Is Wild

This is an awesome time to be a track day aficionado, with carmakers paying more and more attention to Nurburgring lap times. Of course, if you happen to be in the middle of the Green Hell action, this means you'd better be prepared to meet your heroes. Case in point with a Nurburgring aficionado whose recent stunt we're here to showcase, as the man happened to come across the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante on the track.

5 photos



And it didn't take long until the



It's worth noting that while the 700 hp Neunelfer seems to be a private car, the 640 hp Sant'Agata Bolognese machine currently holds the title of the meanest Ring Taxi (so yes, a passenger was probably enjoying the whole thing from the side of the driver).



So, what does our no-cape hero drive? A SEAT Leon Cupra. The hot hatch, a 2015 SC model with DSG has been given a track massage though. For instance, the machine now talks to the road via a KW Clubsport 3-way adjustable suspension, while riding on ATS GTR wheels shod in Dunlop Direzza 245/40 R18 rubber.



Stopping power comes from Brembo rotors featuring PFC Performance pads, while the 2-liter turbo motor has been pushed to 340 hp. And to withstand the abuse, the turbo-four comes wil an oil cooler and an oil catch tank, while a Milltek exhaust and a rollcage are also on the menu.



Here's to hoping that cage never gets to prove its might, even though certain Ring drivers seem to be unaware of what needs to be done in order to prevent crashes - check out the first section of the video documenting the run and you'll understand.



The shenanigan took place during yesterday's Touristenfahrten (Tourist Day) session and the man didn't just bump into the two quickest production cars on the Nurburgring. Instead, he was fighting to keep up with the Lambo when he noticed the Porscha in his rear-view mirror.And it didn't take long until the 6:47 and the 6:52 car started duking it out on the track that helped them set the said chronograph numbers.It's worth noting that while the 700 hp Neunelfer seems to be a private car, the 640 hp Sant'Agata Bolognese machine currently holds the title of the meanest Ring Taxi (so yes, a passenger was probably enjoying the whole thing from the side of the driver).So, what does our no-cape hero drive? A SEAT Leon Cupra. The hot hatch, a 2015 SC model with DSG has been given a track massage though. For instance, the machine now talks to the road via a KW Clubsport 3-way adjustable suspension, while riding on ATS GTR wheels shod in Dunlop Direzza 245/40 R18 rubber.Stopping power comes from Brembo rotors featuring PFC Performance pads, while the 2-liter turbo motor has been pushed to 340 hp. And to withstand the abuse, the turbo-four comes wil an oil cooler and an oil catch tank, while a Milltek exhaust and a rollcage are also on the menu.Here's to hoping that cage never gets to prove its might, even though certain Ring drivers seem to be unaware of what needs to be done in order to prevent crashes - check out the first section of the video documenting the run and you'll understand.