The new unit is one with a displacement of only 1.0-liters and is configured to run on only three cylinders. There will be two power outputs available for the new power plant, 86 and 116 horsepower, respectively.According to Achim Heinfling, the head of Audi Hungary operations, the new engine, which weighs only 92 kilograms (202.8 lb) will soon find its way under the hood of Volkswagen Group cars, including the Audi A3 , the Volkswagen Golf , the SEAT Léon or Ateca. A timeline for the rollout of the new engine for these models has not been announced.The engine is fitted with all the needed emissions-reducing technologies, including close-coupled gasoline particulate filter. This, says Audi, will help it reduce particulate emissions from direct-injection gasoline engines by up to 90 percent.“Our engine production facility adapts flexibly to new trends in the automotive industry,” said the executive. "We currently produce three, four, five, six, eight and ten-cylinder engines and supply 32 production locations in the Volkswagen Group.”“While establishing alternative drive systems, we are also consistently developing our combustion engines. With the series production of the new three-cylinder engines, we are adding another efficient and powerful engine type to our portfolio.”The Gyor facility where the new engine is being assembled also produces 1.2-liter, 1.4-liter, and 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline units. In all, the plant has a production capacity of two million engines per year.That puts the facility on top when compared to other plants operated by competitors.In the near future, as the Volkswagen group moves towards electric vehicles, the Hungarian location will also be in charge of manufacturing electric motors.