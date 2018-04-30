autoevolution
 

Volkswagen to Launch New TGI Evo Natural Gas Engine

30 Apr 2018, 8:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
The race to electrify the lineup is intensifying at Volkswagen, a company at the center of perhaps the biggest scandal in automotive history. Despite the fact Dieselgate hasn’t hurt VW sales all that much, the carmaker knows it has to change its ways.
20 photos
VW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spied
The biggest step in this direction is the electrification of its lineup. But unlike automakers, Volkswagen will apparently not try to launch a wide range of all-electric models, but opt instead for hybridization.

This weekend, during the Vienna Motor Symposium, the carmaker presented its first diesel engine that will come as a mild-hybrid system. Alongside it sat the 1.5 TGI Evo natural gas engine, internally known as the EA211 Evo.

This unit is based on the 1.5 TSI ACT BlueMotion and develops the same amount of power, 130 horsepower. The difference is that it has an estimated average consumption of 3.5 kg/100 km, when fitted inside a current generation Golf with dual clutch gearbox.

Volkswagen say the new unit will be capable of giving the model it is fitted on a range of 490 km (305 miles) in CNG mode. This range is extended with the use of the petrol tank by an additional 190 km (118 miles).

Volkswagen did not say what model will be the first to use the new unit, but production is expected to start later this year.

As for the diesel mild hybrid (EA288 Evo), the new engine will at first be used in Audi vehicles with longitudinally installed drive trains. It would also be mounted transversely in the modular transverse matrix (MQB) vehicles of the group’s brands.

With the EA288 Evo engine family, Volkswagen has developed a TDI range that is technologically at the forefront of the competitive environment,” says Volkswagen.

The combustion process of the engines has been redesigned and improved both in terms of efficiency and in terms of raw emission behavior.

The first mild-hybrid of the Volkswagen range will be the next Golf, which has been confirmed in Beijing to be fitted with an internal combustion engine and a 48-V battery.
Volkswagen Audi mild hybrid Auto China 2018 Volkswagen Golf
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Tank Vs. Well Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 