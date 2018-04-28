Is the Volkswagen Atlas an Audi Q7 for Less?

We looked at enough reviews to know how the Audi Q7 compared to its SUV rivals. But what about a crossover, can something just as big and made by Volkswagen beat it?

This review was shot by TFL newcomer Sarah-n-Tuned. Considering she works on cars and makes geeky jokes, we agree with YouTubers saying "she's a keeper."



This review isn't fair, considering the Atlas costs $43,775 and the



That's a TFL tradition, but we have to set the record straight. The Audi Q7 isn't "made by Volkswagen," and it doesn't ride on the same MQB platform as the Atlas. In fact, we think it has more in common with the Lamborghini Urus. Also, the 2-liter turbo engine is Audi's own, having little to do with the Golf GTI.



Interestingly, the Q7 is fitted with the base 2-liter turbo engine and has quattro while the Atlas doesn't get 4Motion but packs a V6. Adding all-wheel drive would have cost an extra $1,800.



We noticed that the Volkswagen comes with the $2,000 R-Line package and optional 20-inch wheels compared to the 18s on the Audi. The cheaper Atlas has a slight power advantage at 276-hp vs. 252-hp, but its 266 lb-ft loses out to Audi's 273 lb-ft.



If you're looking for value and practicality, the 97 cubic-foot trunks of the VW can't be beaten by Audi. However, flying economy means you'll be missing out on the finer things in life. For families, it's really a no-brainer, given that the third row can even seat large adults.



