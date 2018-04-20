SEAT Leon Cupra R Walkaround and Acceleration: 272 KM/H in a FWD Hatch

I'll be honest with you guys. When the Cupra R came out, I didn't know what to make of it. But gradually, the in-house tuning project won me over with its unique touches.10 horsepower more is all you're going to get under the hood, but this particular model doesn't even have that, as the DSG gearbox option limits the output to 300. Hey, if you're going to buy a Leon instead of a Civic, you might as well have DSG, right?!Before setting off, AutoTop NL does a quick walkaround of the car first. This gives us POV shots of the copper-colored trim covering the badges, bumpers and even the wheels. Grey paint is set off with black accents and a carbon fiber body kit. Yes, it's not fake like on the Civic Type R.Those flares connect to new inserts for the bumpers. The front features a new grille and a carbon spoiler. Meanwhile, the rear has a diffuser and a new wing. This extra aero will boost downforce stability by 12 at top speed.The tacked-on fender flares might not be to everyone's liking, but the fact of the matter is SEAT made the tracks wider for on-track stability.Stepping inside, we notice the Alcantara steering wheel and seats, plus a little bit of "carbon leather" on the seats bolsters and doors. The white instruments are also new, though we're eagerly waiting to see a digital setup.With launch control engaged, the 2-liter turbo engine pulls the Cupra R to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and sails past to 272 km/h, a respectable speed for what used to be front-wheel drive family hatchback.