2019 Opel Mokka X Could Get Electric Option

In 2012, Opel and Vauxhall started building the Mokka. A subcompact crossover SUV that shares the Gamma II platform with the Buick Encore and Chevrolet Trax, the Mokka added the X suffix in April 2016 with the introduction of the facelift.
Why X, you ask? According to the automaker, X is an indicator that we’re dealing with a utility vehicle. Even though it’s been selling well in the United Kingdom and Europe, there’s no denying the Mokka hasn’t aged well if you take a look at competitors such as the Hyundai Kona, Volkswagen T-Roc, and Jeep Renegade.
The second-generation model has been confirmed to arrive sometime in 2019, along with the all-new Corsa subcompact hatchback and Adam city car. And although Opel was thinking about using a vehicle architecture from General Motors, Groupe PSA decided the Mokka X should switch over to the Common Modular Platform.
CMP has an electric counterpart in the guise of the e-CMP, which will underpin the electric version of the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa. Given this information, does it come as a surprise the Mokka X could be offered with an electric drivetrain as well?
Auto Express is certain that’s how the cookie crumbles, and when you think about it, there can’t be one too many competitors for the Hyundai Kona Electric. For future reference, the Hyundai Kona Electric with the 64-kWh optional battery is quoted with up to 470 kilometers (292 miles) of driving range per charge in Europe.
ICE-only versions of the Mokka X, on the other hand, will be offered with three- and four-cylinder engines developed by Groupe PSA. It’s best to look at the Crossland X and Grandland X to get an idea of what will be hiding under the hood.
Chief executive officer Michael Loscheller didn’t want to go into detail about the underpinnings, as follows: “I won’t say which platform Mokka is going on to. But it’s a new platform for the vehicle. And we’re cutting nine platforms down to two, so it has to be CMP or EMP2.”
Considering that the smallest vehicle based on EMP2 is the Peugeot 308, there’s no denying the Mokka X rides on the CMP/e-CMP.
