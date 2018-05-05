2019 Opel Mokka X Could Get Electric Option

More on this:

1 Opel Grandland X Gets New 1.5-Liter Diesel With 130 HP, PHEV Coming in 2020

2 Opel Motorsport Launches Experience 2018 Driver Training Courses for Amateurs

3 PSA to Keep Making Opel Vivaro at British Plant after Brexit

4 Opel Astra Driver Gets Lucky in Nurburgring Lift-Off Oversteer Near Crash

5 Opel Finds Sharks Hiding in Grandland X and Crossland X, Asks Help to Find More