2020 Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 Revealed as Carmaker’s First PHEV, Offers 300 HP

One of the most successful Opel models of recent years, the Grandland X, is getting a plug-in hybrid variant this year, the first such vehicle ever made by the German carmaker. The car was revealed on Monday and is expected to go on sale in Europe sometime in June.
The plug-in hybrid powertrain of the SUV comprises a 1.6 turbocharged gasoline engine that develops 200 horsepower and two electric motors that bring the total amount of power to 300 hp. Fuel consumption rating for the combo has been rated at 2.2 l/100 km (107 mpg).

By linking the front electric motor to the eight-speed automatic transmission and fitting the rear one in the rear axle together with the inverter and differential, Opel’s PHEV Grandland X benefits of all-wheel drive.

According to the carmaker, a 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery gives the car a pure electric range of 50 km (31 miles) in the WLTP cycle, more than enough for the average daily needs of a urban dweller. In all, there will be four driving modes in the Hybrid4, namely electric, hybrid, AWD and Sport.

Charging time for the said battery from a 7.4 kW wall box is of about two hours, but some of the electricity needed will be fed into the battery on the go as well, thanks to the regenerative braking system

Aiming to provide the PHEV with all the chances it needs to succeed in an expanding market, Opel will launch the car complete with a charging pass courtesy of PSA’s Free2Move Services. A specially-designed trip planner is also on the table, calculating routes depending on the car’s range and location of charging stations.

The official name under which the model will sell is Grandland X Hybrid4. Prices have not yet been announced. Full details on the plug-in hybrid powertrain of the model can be found in the document attached below.
