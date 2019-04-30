autoevolution

2020 Opel Corsa Launch Approaches, Official Spy Pics Released

30 Apr 2019
It’s not long now until one of Europe’s favorite hatches, the Opel Corsa, gets here in its newest interpretation. With sales start scheduled this summer and deliveries later in fall, the official unveiling of the car is just around the corner, so the German carmaker thought best to release a few photos of the new star of its lineup.
Granted, the photos made public at the beginning of this week show the car still under heavy camouflage, including on the interior, but at least we get to see the model in action both indoors and out in the snow. The sixth generation of the nameplate is currently in the final stages of testing in several locations, including Sweden and in Germany.

During these final tests, Opel is trying to fine-tune everything from vehicle dynamics to the car’s systems. Safety and comfort are being put through their paces at temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius, the car’s new headlights are being tested on the tracks of the carmaker’s Dudenhofen Centre, while electronics are evaluated in Rüsselsheim.

“During the development of the next-generation Corsa, we placed special importance on increasing efficiency,” said in a statement Thomas Wanke, Opel’s head of vehicle performance.

“The new model is significantly lighter, which lowers fuel consumption and also increases the fun factor. Our aim is clearly to offer the customer top chassis execution with an optimum balance between safety, comfort and fun.”

The next generation Corsa is ten percent lighter than the current variant, having lost over 100 kg off its hips during the development process and thus being even lighter than Opel’s baby car, the Adam.

There’s no official word yet on what will power the car, but we are expecting to see small-displacement units, as well as an electric variant that will be presented at a later date.
