Where in Outer Space Is the Tesla Roadster One Year after Launch?

2 Opel to Give Russelsheim One EV Charging Station for Every 72 Residents

More on this:

2020 Opel Corsa F Teased With IntelliLux LED Matrix Headlights

IntelliLux LED Matrix Headlights aren’t something new for Opel, which offers the technology on the Astra, Mokka X, and Insignia. Starting with the Corsa F, the Rüsselsheim-based automaker will integrate this technology on subcompact models too. 25 photos



Following the Grandland X, the Corsa F serves as the third PSA-based Opel in the lineup, featuring the CMP (Common Modular Platform) from the



Its name is the



Turning our attention back to IntelliLux, these headlights use the front camera to turn off, turn on, and adjust individual LEDs based on lighting and driving conditions. In the case of the Astra, IntelliLux adds between 1,250 and 1,450 euros to the price of the car.



German motoring publications expect the Corsa F to drop in September at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, meaning that customers will get their hands on the supermini for the 2020 model year. As far as pricing is concerned, there shouldn’t be over-the-top differences between the Opel and Peugeot 208, as well as the current generation of the Corsa.



The three-door hatchback starts at 12,215 euros in Germany while the five-door is 13,015 euros including VAT. Engine options start with the 1.2-liter Ecotec, rated at 70 PS (69 horsepower). At the other end of the spectrum, the Opel and British counterpart Vauxhall are redesigning their lineups from the ground up. The wind of change started blowing with the Crossland X, which shares the PF1 platform with various Groupe PSA models that include the Citroen C3 and Peugeot 207.Following the Grandland X, the Corsa F serves as the third PSA-based Opel in the lineup, featuring the CMP (Common Modular Platform) from the 2020 Peugeot 208 . The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense rides on the e-CMP, and Opel has an all-electric Corsa in the pipeline too.Its name is the eCorsa , and the e-CMP is capable of up to up to 450 kilometers on the New European Driving Cycle. The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is WLTP-rated 300 kilometers (186 miles) from 50 kilowatt-hours. Because the eCorsa is smaller, lighter, and more aerodynamic, here’s hope the lithium-ion battery has more range to offer in this application.Turning our attention back to IntelliLux, these headlights use the front camera to turn off, turn on, and adjust individual LEDs based on lighting and driving conditions. In the case of the Astra, IntelliLux adds between 1,250 and 1,450 euros to the price of the car.German motoring publications expect the Corsa F to drop in September at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, meaning that customers will get their hands on the supermini for the 2020 model year. As far as pricing is concerned, there shouldn’t be over-the-top differences between the Opel and Peugeot 208, as well as the current generation of the Corsa.The three-door hatchback starts at 12,215 euros in Germany while the five-door is 13,015 euros including VAT. Engine options start with the 1.2-liter Ecotec, rated at 70 PS (69 horsepower). At the other end of the spectrum, the Corsa GSi has 150 PS (148 horsepower) to offer from the 1.4-liter Ecotec Turbo.