Electric Corsa Confirmed to Be Named eCorsa, Coming In 2020

After General Motors sold Opel and Vauxhall to Groupe PSA in March 2017, it’s only natural to expect those two automakers to transition to the French company’s platforms, engines, and electric know-how. The Corsa makes no exception, switching to the CMP platform in 2019 and e-CMP in 2020 for the electric variant.

13 photos



Expected to take on the likes of the Renault Zoe with the 41-kWh battery, the 2020 Opel eCorsa will feature an electric motor integrated into the front axle and a high-capacity battery located underneath the rear seats. Developed in collaboration with Dongfeng Motors from China, the electric counterpart of the Common Modular Platform has “a driving range of up to 450 kilometers [approximately 280 miles].“



No less than “four electric models will be introduced by 2021, the first of which will reach the market in 2019.” And as you would expect of an



In addition to the EVs mentioned in the previous paragraph,



Around the same time the At long last, Groupe PSA came clean about how the electric Corsa will be called. eCorsa is how the automaker refers to the newcomer, which will be manufactured in Zaragoza, Spain. Most bits and pieces will be shared with the Peugeot 208 and DS 3 Crossback, and chances are the next-gen Mokka X is also included in the list.Expected to take on the likes of the Renault Zoe with the 41-kWh battery, the 2020 Opel eCorsa will feature an electric motor integrated into the front axle and a high-capacity battery located underneath the rear seats. Developed in collaboration with Dongfeng Motors from China, the electric counterpart of the Common Modular Platform has “a driving range of up to 450 kilometers [approximately 280 miles].“No less than “four electric models will be introduced by 2021, the first of which will reach the market in 2019.” And as you would expect of an EV developed with the latest know-how, ultra-fast charging solutions will be offered by Groupe PSA and its brands, providing up to “12 kilometers of driving per minute of charging.”In addition to the EVs mentioned in the previous paragraph, Opel and Vauxhall will introduce electrified options for every model in the lineup by 2024. And as a coincidence, every single Opel and Vauxhall nameplate will ride on PSA vehicle platforms (CMP and EMP) by that year, thus cutting every tie with General Motors.Around the same time the eCorsa goes official, Groupe PSA will add a plug-in hybrid drivetrain to the Grandland X. This version of the crossover utility vehicle will share the plug-in hybrid system with the Citroen C5 Aircross and DS 7 Crossback.