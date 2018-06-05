New Rocket Design Burns Itself to Generate Thrust

Tesla Model 3 Configurator Lists Performance at $78,000, Topping at $86,000

The introduction of dual-motor and Performance options for the Model 3 saw Tesla update the configurator of its smallest passenger car yet, but the emphasis is on pricing. Be it the Standard Battery (starting at $35,000) or Long Range ($44,000) , ticking the dual-motor box off the list translates to an additional $5,000. 14 photos



20-inch sport wheels, a carbon-fiber spoiler due to be installed after delivery, and the choice of white- or black-finished interior are included in the price. What’s not are the Enhanced Autopilot ($5,000) and Full Self-Driving Capability ($3,000; not operational at the present moment), hiking the price up to an eye-watering $86,000.



And Tesla won’t be stopping here. Wine-like red interior upholstery will be added to the options list in 2019, and so will the Smart Air Suspension. An automatic power liftgate is also expected, though it will be some time until the Palo Alto-based automaker will bring these features to the Model 3.



Tesla decided to minimize the complexity of the first Model 3 examples to work through the aggressive production targets that Elon Musk keeps on missing again and again. The automaker has exceeded 2,000 cars per week, topping out at 2,270 per week in April 2018. On the other hand, there’s still a lot to be done to and on the assembly line in Fremont, California for Tesla to hit 10,000 vehicles weekly.



After hitting that target, Tesla could drop the price of the



Definitely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2018

After hitting that target, Tesla could drop the price of the Model 3 to $28,000 from today's $35,000. When asked about this possibility on Twitter by Fred Lambert on May 31st, 2018, Elon Musk replied with one word: "Definitely."