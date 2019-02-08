autoevolution

Ford Announces $1 Billion Investment In Chicago Plants

8 Feb 2019, 17:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
The 2020 Explorer and Aviator are important models for the Ford Motor Company. To this effect, the Blue Oval decided to pour $1 billion over the Chicago Assembly and Chicago Stamping plants, an investment that adds 500 full-time jobs for a grand total of 5,800 workers.
97 photos
2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator2020 Lincoln Aviator
“We are proud to be America’s top producer of automobiles. Today, we are furthering our commitment to America with this billion-dollar manufacturing investment in Chicago and 500 more good-paying jobs,” declared Joe Hinrichs, president of global operations. “We reinvented the Explorer from the ground up, and this investment will further strengthen Ford’s SUV market leadership.”

Joe doesn’t mention anything about the rest of the world, which is losing ground in terms of market share and sales. Ford of Europe is laying off thousands of workers, slashing the lineup in the process to restore profitability as part of the automaker’s reorganization plan.

Dating back to October 2017, Jim Hackett announced that Ford would slash $14 billion in costs over the course of five years. General Motors had the audacity to lay off workers and close down plants in the United States, but Ford doesn’t want to get on the wrong side of Donald Trump.

In addition to the Explorer and Aviator, Chicago is the place where Ford also produces the all-new Police Interceptor Utility. Most of those green dollar bills will go into a new body shop and paint shop, modifications to the final assembly area, new stamping lines, and “advanced manufacturing technologies.”

How advanced? Ford mentions “a robot with a camera that inspects electrical connections during the manufacturing process” and “3D-printed tools.” Neither is actually advanced if we compare them with the rest of the automotive industry, but when was Ford modest about its PR?

Throughout 2018, the Ford Motor Company built in the ballpark of 2.4 million vehicles in the United States, making it the number one automaker in the land of the free and the home of the brave. The Blue Oval also happens to be the leading exporter of vehicles from the U.S., as well as the leading employer of hourly workers in the automotive industry.
Ford Chicago industry
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
FORD models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactAll FORD models  
 
 