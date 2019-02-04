2020 Peugeot 208 EV Spied Cold-Weather Testing

Following the reveal of the all-new Clio, Groupe PSA is feeling the pressure from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance for new, world-class products. The French part of the alliance won’t have it easy once Peugeot comes out with the all-new 208, which shares the CMP with the Opel Corsa.

By 2025, the French automaker plans to electrify 100 percent of its lineup, including Opel and Vauxhall. Research and development costs for the CMP and e-CMP were split 50:50 with the The Corsa F “ will not be compromised in any way ” according to chief executive officer Michael Lohscheller. The German hatchback will be available with as a battery-electric vehicle starting from 2020, featuring the e-CMP.e-CMP is the electrified twin of the Common Modular Platform, developed as part of the Push To Pass strategic plan. In the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense , the e-CMP delivers up to 300 kilometers of range (186 miles; WLTP) from 50 kilowatt-hours of battery capacity.The front-wheel-drive DS puts out 136 PS and 260 Nm, figures that are likely mirrored by the eCorsa and 208 EV. Spied cold-weather testing in Scandinavia, the Peugeot looks similar to internal combustion-engined test mules. Styling is inspired from the 508 , probably the coolest-looking sedan in the segment. The camera integrated into the rearview mirror enables Level 2 autonomous driving functions. The first nameplate from Groupe PSA to reach Level 2 is the DS 7 Crossback, presented in February 2017 and also available as a plug-in hybrid called E-Tense 4x4.It’s hard to make out the location of the charging port because of the camouflage’s pattern, but chances are Peugeot will take inspiration from DS. In other words, the charging connector goes where the internal combustion-engined 208 features the fuel filler door.As far as charging is concerned, the DS needs 30 minutes at 100 kW to reach 80-percent capacity. Using the 11-kW on-board charger, make that five hours and change. Once again, don’t expect the Peugeot to differ too much from the first-ever EV of the flagship brand of Groupe PSA.By 2025, the French automaker plans to electrify 100 percent of its lineup, including Opel and Vauxhall. Research and development costs for the CMP and e-CMP were split 50:50 with the Dongfeng Motor Corporation , which established a joint venture with Groupe PSA in 1992.