2020 Opel Corsa Was Leaked by the Buick Excelle... But We Didn't Notice

We got so caught up in believing that the new Opel Corsa was going to be developed by Peugeot that we stop seeing the connection with the Buick brand.
It used to be incredibly strong, with models like the Cascada and Regal being copied directly from the European car brand. However, China, which is Buick's largest market, was always the biggest beneficiary.

There, they have an Astra-based model and last year introduced the Excelle sedan. It was supposed to be a China-only subcompact model, but various forums have begun to put two and two together: the front end of the Excelle is exactly like what we saw in the 2020 Corsa spyshots.

Obviously, one is a sedan and the other a hatchback, so they will be different from the B-pillar back. But just look at the synergy between the headlights and that grille. Doesn't that scream "Corsa"?

I suppose nobody screams "Corsa," not unless they're on Opel's payroll. So is that about to change? Probably not, though it will continue to be one of the most popular superminis in Europe.

The interior has also been pretty much revealed by the Buick model. As you can see, the shape of the steering wheel perfectly matches what we saw in the spyshots. But to be fair, nearly every button was already in the Opel parts bin.

Engine-wise, things should be a little different. The Chinese Excelle sedan is supposedly powered by a 1-liter turbo making 136 HP and 1.3-liter four-cylinder with 107 Hp, both having the option of a CVT or a manual. However, the Corsa is 99% pledged to have Peugeot engines, mainly a 1.2-liter turbo with 100 and 130 HP or a 1.5 diesel of similar power.

The most powerful Corsa should be the 136 HP electric model. While an OPC hot hatch version is unlikely, a 200 HP electric pocket rocket could eventually be developed.
