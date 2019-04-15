2020 Opel Corsa Weighs 980 Kilograms

When Opel came out with the Corsa E at the 2014 Paris Motor Show, the German automaker announced that the curb weight of the lightest configuration on offer is 1,141 kilograms. But for the Corsa E, the engineers at Groupe PSA managed to shed up to 108 kilograms with the help of an aluminum hood, all-aluminum engines, and other weight-saving measures.

Measuring 4.06 meters in length, the 2020 Opel Corsa rides on a “multi-energy platform” that “allows various propulsion systems.” In addition to three- and four-cylinder engine options, the Common Modular Platform shared with the DS 3 Crossback is capable of complete electrification.



E-Tense is how the luxury-oriented automaker calls the electric version of the DS 3 Crossback, and up to 320 kilometers (200 miles) can be squeezed out of the 50-kWh battery. Priced at €39,100 in France for the So Chic trim level, the crossover has 136 PS and 260 Nm on offer from a front-mounted electric motor.



“The Opel Corsa has been a trendsetter, bestseller, and favorite of millions ever since its introduction in 1982,” claims the German automaker. On the other hand, it must be highlighted that Opel posted a profit after 20 years of losses under General Motors thanks to the intervention of Groupe PSA.



Being twinned with the Peugeot 208, the Corsa F should receive engine options with at least 1.2 liters of displacement and 75 PS on tap. There are rumors the go-faster OPC will utilize hybridization or go electric, but nothing much is known in this regard for the time being. Over in the United Kingdom, Vauxhall calls the high-performance model the VXR whereas the not-that-hot-but-still-interesting GSi uses a 1.4-liter turbo with 150 PS.