Next Opel Corsa OPC Could Be an Electric Hot Hatch

15 Mar 2019
The Corsa is the first major project to come out after Opel was bought by Peugeot. Not surprisingly, everything that applies to its sister car, the 208, is also true here.
A few weeks ago, we reported that the next generation of the Peugeot 208 GTi could be a groundbreaking electric hot hatch With emissions regulations ruining all our fun, it's only natural for the French pocket rocket to go in that direction.

The groundwork has already been laid, with the e-208 boasting a 136 horsepower motor and plenty of range. Opel has announced the Corsa will also have an EV version, based on the same technology. This is one of four electrified models planned for 2020, along with a van and plug-in versions of the Grandland X and next-gen Mokka X.

Sharing costs is always a good idea when niche models are concerned, which is why you'll find the Golf GTI's engine in a variety of other cars. So it makes perfect sense for the Corsa OPC to go down the same rabbit hole as the 208 GTi.

A report from Auto Express magazine claims that the plug-in OPC/VXR model could arrive as early as 2021, and there's even a statement from a company official, with Opel/Vauxhall chief executive Michael Lohscheller having said the following:

"You can be sure that we will have some positive surprises in terms of having emotion as one brand pillar of Opel. I think the electrification point is important; most people think electrification is for green reasons, for CO2 etc. It’s not only that – it’s also fun. I think that’s what we’re thinking of and how we might bring that to more people – but it’s just in the thinking at the moment."

Tech details are not available at the moment, but we know the next-gen Corsa will be a 5-door only, while the old OPC models were 3-door ones. It makes sense for the electric motor to produce well over 150 HP. We speculate that it will have 204 HP or thereabout, based on the output of one engine from the recent 508 PHEV concept.
