autoevolution

Opel Finally Posts A Profit After 20 Years Of Losses

27 Feb 2019, 16:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
Having acquired Opel and Vauxhall from General Motors, the biggest challenge for Groupe PSA was to help the two brands turn a profit. Chief executive officer Carlos Tavares confirmed the news, reporting a profit of $978 million in 2018 compared to losses of $204 million in 2017.
25 photos
Vauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-CrossVauxhall Crossland X Ultimate Launched, Is Ready for VW T-Cross
Everyone knows General Motors is bad at business, but the turnaround of Opel and Vauxhall speaks volumes. The tremendous results come at a time when GM is expected to “leave” Australia by selling the import business to Inchcape Motors.

“Having overpassed the initial targets of the Push to Pass plan for the period from 2016 to 2018,” the French group announced even more ambitious targets for 2019 and 2021. Straight to the point, PSA wants to “deliver over 4.5 percent automotive recurring operating margin on average.”

Taking a second to analyze the turnaround in greater depth, how do you feel about Groupe PSA turning a profit on Opel and Vauxhall in the first year of ownership? There’s no denying the management at General Motors was rubbish, but the French mothership wants to make sure that Opel and Vauxhall remain profitable and integral to the group.

One explanation for these results is how Tavares approached the workers union in Germany, cutting jobs at uncompetitive factories. Eliminating discounts also helped, and as the 2020s draw closer, Opel and Vauxhall will go electric on levels that General Motors couldn’t have imagined back when Detroit was calling the shots.

The Corsa F will receive an all-electric option with the 50-kWh battery and front-mounted motor of the Peugeot e-208. The subcompact hatchback promises to be cheaper than the Ampera-e thanks to the group’s synergies and localized production.

Turning our attention to the Ampera-e, what’s known as the Chevrolet Bolt in the United States is not doing too great in terms of sales. 18,019 units were sold in 2018, down from 23,297 the year prior. Worse still, General Motors didn’t do anything to improve its EV despite the arrival of the Hyundai Kona Electric and Tesla Model 3.
Opel Vauxhall groupe PSA General Motors
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
OPEL models:
OPEL Zafira LifeOPEL Zafira Life Large MPVOPEL Combo LifeOPEL Combo Life Medium MPVOPEL Grandland XOPEL Grandland X CrossoverOPEL Insignia GSiOPEL Insignia GSi MediumOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSiOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSi MediumAll OPEL models  
 
 