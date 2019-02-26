autoevolution

This 2020 Opel Corsa Rendering Has Crossover Inspiration

The Opel Corsa's popularity in Europe, and expressly the UK, is puzzling. However, if you spend just a little time with it, you realize it has no significant flaws yet can usually be bought for a lot less money than its competitors.
And we're not talking about a few hundred euros in savings. No, you can almost get a Corsa for Dacia money. The current generation is just a mild redesign of the previous one, but significant changes are on their way with this 2020 model.

A Corsa F prototype was spied only yesterday undergoing testing in Southern Europe. It had a 5-door body, which should now be standard, as well as substantially different proportions.

We were curious to see what might be under the camo and found this rendering by Kleber Silva. It looks like a real Opel, but that's because many of its features have been copy-pasted from other cars.

The front end has a lot in common with the two German crossovers, the Grandland, and Crossland X. Meanwhile, the back features taillights from the Insignia. We think these may have been pasted onto the body of the Peugeot 208, the new one.

But here's the thing, while the new Corsa will indeed have a clamshell hood, the lights are wrong. Opel even gave us a little teaser, which also indicates that the 2020 model will be presented at the Geneva Motor Show.

The new model will indeed owe its existence to Peugeot and its platform technology. There's even going to be an electric version with the battery from the e-208. But most buyers will instead opt for the 1.2-liter gasoline engine which will form the bulk of the range.

Even though it's built on a PSA platform, the Corsa should still feel like an Opel, carrying system and convenience features from other models. So while the lights might not come from the Grandland X, some buttons and switches might.
