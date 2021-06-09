Gap Between Entry-Level Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 and Fully-Loaded 45 Is $27,000

Android Auto Hacked to Run in a Tesla Is a Sign Elon Musk Should Make It Happen

The developer explains this is a work in progress and a beta app could be released in a few weeks, but in the meantime, you can check out this early version in the video below. The most recent to do it is Emil Borconi, the man who created AAWireless , a little gadget that turns the wired version of Android Auto into wireless in pretty much any car out there.His latest project is also focused on Android Auto, only that what he’s trying right now is to enable Google’s app in a Tesla A demo video published on YouTube, as well as a series of photos shared on reddit , show that his implementation comes down to a dedicated Android app, the phone running a hotspot, and then the car connecting to it using the browser to access Android Auto capabilities.So in theory, the Android device doubles as a server and the Tesla becomes a client that connects through the browser interface to access Android Auto.Needless to say, everything is still in the early days and there’s so much to improve, but as compared to Tesla Mirror, which just mirrors the phone screen and requires the device to be unlocked all the time, this new project allows for Android Auto to feel more “native” overall.Apps like Waze seem to be running, though they’re obviously very laggy, and the developer explains he just had to lower the resolution to 480p because otherwise, the whole thing would have become impossible to use. There are several other things that need to be further refined, including improving the performance in the browser, but on the other hand, the scaling and the microphone input are currently working correctly.The developer explains this is a work in progress and a beta app could be released in a few weeks, but in the meantime, you can check out this early version in the video below.