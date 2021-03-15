Rugged Topo Teardrop Camper Could Be the Last Trailer You Ever Buy

Opel GSe ElektroMOD Surprisingly Teases Upcoming Manta Electric Revival Project

We have seen a few European ideas among the many customization projects featuring Corvettes, Mustangs, F-100 trucks, and other American models. In addition, Singer’s Porsches immediately come to mind, and the recent Volvo P1800 Cyan is also interesting. But how about something coming from the Opel brand? That’s decidedly quirky, right? 8 photos



Naturally, since we’re dealing with a restomod here, the company has looked back in time and brought up the Manta series from its library. Better yet, Opel is going for a “back to the future” reference here, as the teased Manta revival project is called GSe ElektroMOD.



That means the automaker aims not just towards a strike at the emotional chord but also for a



So, for now we have no idea how the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD looks from all angles, let alone specifics about what “vintage voltage” is powering this dual-tone example.



Instead, we’re promised a fully electric “icon for a digitized and sustainable future” with a fully digital cockpit, sporty credentials, and a drive that effectively makes this Manta “immortal, independent of spares for engine and transmission or potential driving bans for older combustion engine cars.”



Unfortunately, at this point, we have no way of knowing if the Manta GSe ElektroMOD will emerge as just a one-off project or something that will enable the company to deliver classic thrills with modern technology that people could actually buy.



For now, all we can assume is that it's designed to shift our attention both towards the company’s legacy and its new forward way of thinking represented by models such as the



