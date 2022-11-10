Opel Claims 20th Golden Steering Wheel Award With Astra L

Replacing the Kadett, the Astra launched into production in 1991 as the German automaker’s compact model. The first generation, codenamed F because of the preceding Kadett E, didn’t win the coveted Golden Steering Wheel award when it was brand-spanking new. Be that as it may, three newer generations of the Astra did exactly that, including the latest one.
Das Goldene Lenkrad is one of Germany’s best-known awards for new car models. Conceived in 1976 by Bild am Sonntag, this award is currently managed by the best-selling Sunday newspaper in Germany in collaboration with motoring outlet Auto Bild. The latest-generation Astra, codenamed L, marks the automaker’s 20th Golden Steering Wheel award.
“The new Astra has shaken up the compact class because it has many of the qualities that you need to be successful in this segment,” said Tom Drechsler, editor-in-chief and managing director of the automotive division within the Bild Group. “A large display, reasonable trunk volume, and the choice of different drives – all of this on a single platform. And if that doesn't convince you, then you just have to try the ergonomic seats.”
Something that Mr. Drechsler doesn’t touch upon is the Astra’s oily bits, chassis, and onboard technologies, all of them developed and supplied by Groupe PSA. General Motors sold Opel and Vauxhall to the French automaker in 2017 after nearly two decades of losses. Groupe PSA turned things around at Adam Opel AG, with the German automaker posting a positive operating income of €859 million in FY2018, the first since ‘99.
Twinned with the Peugeot 308 and DS 4 on the French automaker’s EMP2 platform, the Astra L is a very different animal from the previous generations that were developed with GM’s financial backing. Available as a five-door hatchback and station wagon, the compact model can be had with turbo gasoline, turbo diesel, and plug-in powertrain options. Come 2023, an all-electric version dubbed Astra-e will be added to the lineup.
Although it’s hardly German anymore, the Astra continues to offer plenty of bang for the buck in comparison with direct competitors from volume-oriented brands. Take, for instance, the Golf, which starts at 29,560 euros (30,030 make that freedom eagles) in Germany. By comparison, Opel wants 25,510 EUR (25,920 USD) for the most basic spec of the Astra.
“The new Astra has shaken up the compact class because it has many of the qualities that you need to be successful in this segment,” said Tom Drechsler, editor-in-chief and managing director of the automotive division within the Bild Group. “A large display, reasonable trunk volume, and the choice of different drives – all of this on a single platform. And if that doesn't convince you, then you just have to try the ergonomic seats.”
Something that Mr. Drechsler doesn’t touch upon is the Astra’s oily bits, chassis, and onboard technologies, all of them developed and supplied by Groupe PSA. General Motors sold Opel and Vauxhall to the French automaker in 2017 after nearly two decades of losses. Groupe PSA turned things around at Adam Opel AG, with the German automaker posting a positive operating income of €859 million in FY2018, the first since ‘99.
Twinned with the Peugeot 308 and DS 4 on the French automaker’s EMP2 platform, the Astra L is a very different animal from the previous generations that were developed with GM’s financial backing. Available as a five-door hatchback and station wagon, the compact model can be had with turbo gasoline, turbo diesel, and plug-in powertrain options. Come 2023, an all-electric version dubbed Astra-e will be added to the lineup.
Although it’s hardly German anymore, the Astra continues to offer plenty of bang for the buck in comparison with direct competitors from volume-oriented brands. Take, for instance, the Golf, which starts at 29,560 euros (30,030 make that freedom eagles) in Germany. By comparison, Opel wants 25,510 EUR (25,920 USD) for the most basic spec of the Astra.
A true golden Champion: The new #OpelAstra wins the Golden Steering Wheel 2022!???? https://t.co/FRgDxvJvfV @autobild— OPEL (@Opel) November 10, 2022
*AUTO BILD (#45/2022) & BILD am SONNTAG (#46/2022). Category “Best car under 50.000 pic.twitter.com/VnaGM8oB7t