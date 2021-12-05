Odd as It May Be, Genesis G90 Stacks Up Nicely Against Its Luxury Competition

The staggered official introductions have become quite traditional for automakers. Especially now that online reveals are the norm, instead of real-world parties or motor show appearances. When the time is ripe, Genesis will proceed with the second lifting of the curtain, for us to catch up with the interior arrangement as well.
Then it’s probably time to withhold technical information, as powertrains also need their moment to shine brightly across the online realm. But that’s foreshadowing on our behalf. Right now, we are here to check out the G90’s exterior in detail, and see how this South Korean flagship sedan’s design stacks up against the current competition.
While everything in the automotive world feels obsessed with crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, that doesn’t mean automakers are neglecting everything else. Take a look at the expanding model line of Genesis, which currently has achieved great balance with three major passenger car lines and another trio of SUVs. And other carmakers are also diligently taking care of their flagship sedans that are envisioned as possibly giving plush rides fit for royalty.
Taycan GTS Sport Turismo strikes a very cool balance between looks, sustainability, and performance. Sorry, but we’re not here to discuss cool station wagons...
Instead, let’s talk about the elephant in the china shop – flagship four-doors are becoming quirkier by the minute. Genesis says its all-new G90 “features the most elegant interpretation of (its) design identity, with a super slim Two-Line lamp realized through technical innovation.” But there’s a certain German automaker from Bavaria that’s going to oppose that dual-layered front headlamp styling with something even odder, if all rumors about the BMW 7 Series pan out.
The side, “defined by the Parabolic Line which runs from the front to the rear, highlighting the elegance of (this) luxury sedan,” is quite traditional. Save for the continuation of the front-end LED styling right up to the front door. Who knows, perhaps the mid-life cycle refresh will have that thin layer of parallel lines run the entire length of the body... Let’s see how BMW responds to that – with an even bigger kidney grille?
Never mind the front Digital Matrix LED headlights with DMD (digital micromirror device) technology. It’s the standard digital OLED rear lights that may steal the party, as these now feature a trio of light signatures when the S8 also gets taken into account.
Meanwhile, it’s actually Mercedes-Benz's successfully smooth S-Class that ultimately needs to get beaten for Genesis’ G90 to snatch the crown. It’s a highly successful blend of classically subtle tradition and high-tech features. And it’s going to be an uphill battle for the G90s - both standard and with a longer wheelbase (which adds some 190 mm/7.48 in. for more rear space) - to dethrone it.
Besides, there is always the odd warrior that might jeopardize everything. Those who really want to stand out in a crowd (though, perhaps not the right one) could opt for something Italian, such as Maserati’s Quattroporte. Some folks have taken the JDM car culture to new heights for many reasons, with Lexus’ LS flagship also among them. On the other hand, sturdiness and safety might be paramount, so why not give the Volvo S90 a try? So many choices...
Then it’s probably time to withhold technical information, as powertrains also need their moment to shine brightly across the online realm. But that’s foreshadowing on our behalf. Right now, we are here to check out the G90’s exterior in detail, and see how this South Korean flagship sedan’s design stacks up against the current competition.
While everything in the automotive world feels obsessed with crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, that doesn’t mean automakers are neglecting everything else. Take a look at the expanding model line of Genesis, which currently has achieved great balance with three major passenger car lines and another trio of SUVs. And other carmakers are also diligently taking care of their flagship sedans that are envisioned as possibly giving plush rides fit for royalty.
Taycan GTS Sport Turismo strikes a very cool balance between looks, sustainability, and performance. Sorry, but we’re not here to discuss cool station wagons...
Instead, let’s talk about the elephant in the china shop – flagship four-doors are becoming quirkier by the minute. Genesis says its all-new G90 “features the most elegant interpretation of (its) design identity, with a super slim Two-Line lamp realized through technical innovation.” But there’s a certain German automaker from Bavaria that’s going to oppose that dual-layered front headlamp styling with something even odder, if all rumors about the BMW 7 Series pan out.
The side, “defined by the Parabolic Line which runs from the front to the rear, highlighting the elegance of (this) luxury sedan,” is quite traditional. Save for the continuation of the front-end LED styling right up to the front door. Who knows, perhaps the mid-life cycle refresh will have that thin layer of parallel lines run the entire length of the body... Let’s see how BMW responds to that – with an even bigger kidney grille?
Never mind the front Digital Matrix LED headlights with DMD (digital micromirror device) technology. It’s the standard digital OLED rear lights that may steal the party, as these now feature a trio of light signatures when the S8 also gets taken into account.
Meanwhile, it’s actually Mercedes-Benz's successfully smooth S-Class that ultimately needs to get beaten for Genesis’ G90 to snatch the crown. It’s a highly successful blend of classically subtle tradition and high-tech features. And it’s going to be an uphill battle for the G90s - both standard and with a longer wheelbase (which adds some 190 mm/7.48 in. for more rear space) - to dethrone it.
Besides, there is always the odd warrior that might jeopardize everything. Those who really want to stand out in a crowd (though, perhaps not the right one) could opt for something Italian, such as Maserati’s Quattroporte. Some folks have taken the JDM car culture to new heights for many reasons, with Lexus’ LS flagship also among them. On the other hand, sturdiness and safety might be paramount, so why not give the Volvo S90 a try? So many choices...