Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Graces Australia As Sleek-Looking Wagon With Rear-Wheel Drive

Having launched in Europe, the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is now up for grabs in Australia too. The right-hand drive premium compact estate is available in a single trim level, with the 2.0 T-GDi powertrain, priced from AU$79,000 (equal to US$56,300).
The powertrain is rated at 179 kW (243 ps / 240 hp) and 353 Nm (260 lb-ft) of torque, working in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive. Genesis didn’t say anything about the 365 hp 3.3-liter V6 turbo powering the sedan, meaning that the Shooting Brake will not get it Down Under.
Aluminum trim inserts, Nappa leather available in several shades, 10.25-inch infotainment system, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, DAB+ digital radio, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, smart key with push-button start, and many others are included.
A sunroof is offered at no extra cost, and so are the electrochromic side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, electric tailgate, and others. The Sport Line Style Package, with dark chrome highlights on the outside, 19-inch alloy wheels, special quilting inside, aluminum trim inserts, and sports pedals, is a no-cost option. Customers will also have to choose between 15 exterior colors, including three matte finishes that are exclusive to cars equipped with the Sport Line Style Pack.
Part of the Genesis Active Safety Control suite, a generous host of safety gear is standard in the 2022 G70 Shooting Brake in Australia. This includes the forward collision warning, driver attention warning with leading vehicle departure alert, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance, blind-spot collision-avoidance rear, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping, lane following, surround view monitor, safe exit warning, high beam assist, etc.
The G70 Shooting Brake is accompanied by a 5-year/unlimited-kilometer warranty, and the Valet Service and 24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance Program will make the ownership experience more pleasant.
