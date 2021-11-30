2022 Genesis G90 Luxury Sedan Revealed in Official Pics, Will Give the S-Class a Headache

Genesis has finally lifted the curtain for the new generation G90, yet it’s not a full unveiling per se. That’s because the Korean company’s flagship luxury sedan has only revealed its exterior so far.
Looking like an evolution of its predecessor, it has brand new front and rear ends, and there is a lot happening here, so bear with us.
For one, the 2022 Genesis G90 features a clamshell design, which combines the hood and front fenders in a single panel, eliminating the usual gaps for a sleeker appearance. A wider grille, with a slightly different overall shape, is flanked by the slender dual LED headlights, and the lower air intake is bigger than before.
The profile is about the same, but look closely, and you will see the flush-mounted door handles. The emblems on the front fenders, behind the wheels, are gone, and Genesis added dual turn signals here, as revealed in one of the pics released by Hyundai’s luxury car brand. Out back, the shape of the trunk lid reminds us of the Elantra. Slimmer than before, the taillights are linked by a thin light strip, and a second one, separated from the one on top of it by the ‘Genesis’ lettering, spans across the entire width of the bumper and trunk lid, going from fender to fender.
As we already mentioned in the intro, the cabin has yet to officially open up to the camera, yet spy shots have revealed that it will have a new dashboard panel, with a wide infotainment screen in the middle, next to a tablet-like digital instrument cluster. The center console is brand new, and so is the multi-function steering wheel. Elsewhere, expect fine leather upholstery, and new comfort and technology gear from the company’s Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8, and BMW 7-Series rival.
Besides the normal sedan, a long-wheelbase variant will be available too, Genesis has confirmed, adding 190 mm (7.5 in) of rear legroom over its more mainstream sibling. The car is expected to launch for the 2022 MY in global markets and will make its way to the United States as a 2023 model.
