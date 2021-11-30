Buttigieg Criticized for Urging Americans To Buy EVs To Counter Gas Prices

Electric cars might be the future, but ICE lovers are not yet ready to give up their beloved gas-powered machines - at least not today. The U.S. Transport Secretary got that message loud and clear for urging electric car purchases to counter high gas prices.
U.S Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, on the MSNBC Sunday Show, stated that American families that own EVs would see a $12,500 discount in the cost of transportation. He added that both rural and underserved urban residents stand to benefit the most from owning electric vehicles.
According to AAA, the national price per gallon of gasoline is $3.39, approximately $1.27 more than it was at this time in 2020.
His sentiments were not taken lightly on social media, with many critics pointing out that electric vehicles are twice as expensive as a new compact car. For conservatives, getting an electric vehicle will in no way be a money saver for Americans.
In Ireland, things are taking a different twist. Industry experts are urging the government to include gasoline and diesel cars as "part of the solution" to reduce emissions. This might sound absurd at first, considering the car industry is working to reduce the use of fossil fuels.
According to Irish Times, industry experts feel the car industry cannot produce enough electric cars to help Ireland achieve its emissions targets by 2030. Their solution? Encourage the purchase of newer environmentally friendly gas-powered alternatives and not just EVs.
In response to the Transport Secretary remarks, critics on Twitter stated that EVs will pose yet another economic hurdle for American families in the form of skyrocketing electricity prices. They argued that it might ultimately lead to rolling blackouts when supply can not meet demand in a regulated environment.
Apart from a high sticker price, AAA estimates that owning a new compact EV in America costs $600 more than a gas-powered alternative.
The former South Bend, Ind., Mayor’s sentiments came days after the U.S. administration made public that the Department of Energy has plans to release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter plummeting gas prices.
