Nitrous Fox Body Ford Mustang Calls Out Wheelie Turbo Sibling for a Grudge Match

The Thunder Valley Raceway Park in Noble, Oklahoma has been overtaken this past weekend by racers in the 405 area (that’s Interstate 405, the one famous for the gridlocks) that were probably looking to vent some steam at the strip. It was also the place to be for grudge matches, as it apparently is the case with these two Fox Body Ford Mustang racers.
Big Marc’s 405 Callout event isn’t exactly just like any other No Prep encounter we’ve previously seen from the National No Prep Racing Association channel on YouTube because the rules are a bit different. As such, the racers - we see here in the video embedded below the assembly for the 22 contestants in the small tire class - draw numbered chips during the official driver’s meeting.
Then, depending on the number (the lower, the better) each racer has the chance to call out his or her opponent according to their wishes (or grudges, in this case). This time around, we see Justin “Racecar” McDaniel get dibs on the first race and he immediately singles out (from the 2:44 mark) fellow drag aficionado Jason Rank in whatever he’s got lining in the opposing lane.
Whenever a driver doesn’t even care what the opponent has to showcase and the audience uses foul language (so, this part should be clearly marked as NSFW) it’s almost crystal clear these two don’t appreciate each other too much... to put it mildly. That’s also probably the case here when the side bet tumbles from a couple of grand at the strip and five more for a nightly street race to just $100.
Fortunately, from the 4:54 mark it’s finally time to see them in action and find out who’s got the better skills and ride. In the right lane sits McDaniel’s blue third generation Ford Mustang that’s nitrous assisted (according to the description) while Franks comes out to play with an equally well-prepared Fox Body ‘Stang proudly wearing the ICT Billet markings.
Seeing those we naturally raised our expectations for the actual race (which kicks off at the 7:35 mark) between the blue example and the matte black (with red wheels!) Mustang, but as it turns out it was a very wise decision to lower the bet so much.
Even though both cars jumped off the line almost at the same time, only the blue Fox Body managed to coerce the raising front wheels into submission - while the Mustang in the left lane pulled a huge wheelie and almost lost control during the landing.
Fortunately, nobody got hurt - except for the driver’s ego, probably - but that didn’t matter too much for the audience who clearly appreciated the wheelie spectacle. Naturally, these showcases rarely net the win alongside the eternal gratitude of the folks that paid admission tickets, so it’s pretty much obvious the nitrous-fed Mustang got the victory honors.
