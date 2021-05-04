140-Mile 2020 Shelby GT500 Rocks Velocity Blue Body, Puts Down Nearly 900 HP

The most hardcore factory-standard Ford Mustang ever built stands before you with just 140 miles (225 km) on its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. It’s got a flashy exterior, well specified interior and a 2.75” ZTE pulley kit to go with an nGauge ECU tuner, resulting in an extra hundred horsepower or so. 31 photos



Now, 750 at the wheels in a Mustang equipped with Ford’s seven-speed Tremec dual-clutch automatic gearbox, means about 885 horsepower at the crank, at least. We should also keep in mind that the



Moving on, there are plenty of other things to like about this car, aside from the performance. The exterior for example is finished in



The wheels meanwhile measure 20-inches in diameter and are finished in high gloss black, which goes really well with the contrasting red Brembo calipers.



As for the interior, you get an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, Ebony leather seats with grey accents and embroidered Cobra logos, aluminum trim, automatic climate control, Ford’s SYNC3 infotainment system, a



When it was new, this car sold for $79,970, and we’d be genuinely shocked if someone manages to grab it for any less than its original MSRP. On paper, a stock 2020 Shelby GT500 gives you no more than 760 hp (771 ps) and 625 lb-ft (847 nm) of torque. However, this car, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer , is said to produce 750-wheel horsepower, as per the seller.Now, 750 at the wheels in a Mustang equipped with Ford’s seven-speed Tremec dual-clutch automatic gearbox, means about 885 horsepower at the crank, at least. We should also keep in mind that the GT500 (generally speaking) might be even more powerful than originally advertised, with several independent dyno tests showing in excess of 800 crank hp.Moving on, there are plenty of other things to like about this car, aside from the performance. The exterior for example is finished in Velocity Blue to go with those white vinyl over-the-top racing stripes and side stripes. Also present here is the Handling Package, which is responsible for adding the rear spoiler gurney flap and the removable splitter wickers.The wheels meanwhile measure 20-inches in diameter and are finished in high gloss black, which goes really well with the contrasting red Brembo calipers.As for the interior, you get an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, Ebony leather seats with grey accents and embroidered Cobra logos, aluminum trim, automatic climate control, Ford’s SYNC3 infotainment system, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, plus active safety goodies such as BLIS with cross-traffic alert.When it was new, this car sold for $79,970, and we’d be genuinely shocked if someone manages to grab it for any less than its original MSRP.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.