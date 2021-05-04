These New Bang & Olufsen Wireless Speakers Will Turn Your Home Into a Studio

Bang & Olufsen is a very familiar name for any audiophile out there. Its high-end sound systems are often seen in luxury cars and homes and for good reasons. The Danish audio manufacturer that's built an unbeatable reputation when it comes to electronics has done it again, with the new Beolab 28 wireless speakers.
The Beolab 28 are some of the most stylish-looking speakers you can get for your home, and they sound as good as they look. They offer 1,250 watts of studio-grade sound quality, and are equipped with smart features.
The speakers come in five variations: light oak, smoked oak, walnut, grey mélange, and grey. However, you can customize your pair to your liking, as Bang & Olufsen lets you choose your color and material combinations.
They have a very slim design and come in a floor version and a wall-mount one. Their frequency range is 27 Hz to 23 kHz.
The Beolab 28 come with intuitive touch control and sound great anywhere you place them, thanks to their Active Room Compensation feature. The feature optimizes the speakers’ acoustics based on the room and their position, as explained on the Bang & Olufsen website.
Your listening experience is enhanced by the speakers’ different playback modes: narrow mode for a more private, ultra-precise music reproduction, and the wide mode for a much broader soundstage.
And to top it all, the Beolab 28 has instant wireless connectivity which allows you to stream anything you want via Bluetooth, Chromecast, or Airplay. You can connect the speakers to your entertainment system when you watch movies or simply take your listening experience to another level when playing music through Spotify.
You can control the speakers with the Beoremote Halo remote, the Beoremote One BT remote, or through the Bang & Olufsen app.
Achieving such design, sound, and features comes with a price to match, so the Beolab 28 will set you back $14,750 a pair, for the fabric cover version. If you go with the wood cover option, add another two thousand.
