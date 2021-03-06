Shmee150 Drag Races New Shelby GT500 Against Hennessey's C8 Corvette

Let's Take a Moment to Celebrate These Obscure AMG Cars that Aren't Mercedes

YouTuber Shmee150 is living the American dream this year, touring the country in this brand new Shelby GT500 in search of supercars and content. A short stop at the Hennessey test track sees him putting the mighty Mustang up against a formidable opponent, the C8 Corvette. 12 photos



We feel like there's never been anything like the C8 before, while the GT500 isn't all that different from a regular high-performance muscle car. But this 760 horsepower does come in a bold shade of Grabber Lime with the desirable Carbon Fiber Track Pack option which includes the famous carbon wheel, a big wing, and a seat delete.



Price is the first thing being discussed here, as it explains why the two cars are part of this drag race. The Corvette is supposed to start from about $60,000, but with the convertible top, 3LT package, and some options you're looking at a $91,000 car.



The race itself goes pretty much as expected, as the GT500 struggles to put down power initially. But around the middle of the run, the extra power and massive torque begin to tell, and the Corvette slowly loses its lead. Race number two actually goes to the Chevy sports car. So what happens in the decider? We don't want to spoil everything for you.



If you've been following this YouTuber, you'll know he just picked up the GT500 about a month ago. The plan is to later have it shipped back to the UK, where it will sit alongside the Ford GT and Focus RS. It's a mighty supercharged machine, but today, we're going to find out if he made a mistake not buying the Corvette instead. GT500 starts at about $72,900, but we remember that Tim's car was for sale at $110,000, which is still cheap for the power you're getting. So the Corvette is cheaper, but you can tell the YouTuber is quite impressed when he decided to get behind the wheels.