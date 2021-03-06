5 This Candy Apple Red Ford Mustang Boss 429 Is the Embodiment of All Things Cool

3 2020 Shelby GT500 and Tuned S197 Mustang GT Go at It Hard After Getting Dynoed

This 1965 Ford Mustang Looks Like It Was Pulled from a Barn Just One Minute Ago

It’s hard to find something you don’t like about a 1965 Ford Mustang, even if it doesn’t come in its best shape, and the example we have here is the living proof in this regard. 16 photos



So what’s so special about this



The ’65 model, which is part of the first-generation Mustang that was produced until 1973, still comes with the original 289 (4.7-liter) engine that was installed by Ford, and the VIN code confirms the car was fitted with the optional 200 horsepower unit from the factory.



The engine appears to be stuck, so if you do plan to purchase this Mustang, there’s a chance you wouldn’t be able to drive it back home on its wheels.



Coming with a clean Ohio title, this Mustang sports the original sheet metal, and this is most likely the reason it comes in the condition you can also see in the gallery here. Seller



The interior has also seen better days since new, but it’s not that bad either, though we’re not being told if any important part is missing or not.



As we said earlier, this Mustang has already become an Internet celebrity in its short time online, with over 30 bids currently submitted in the no-reserve auction. The highest bid at the time of writing is $10,000, and the car is located in Ohio if you want to inspect it in person before the purchase. All dusty, rusty, covered in dirt, and looking like a genuine barn find, this ’65 Mustang has quickly become a trending model on eBay, with the no-reserve auction the owner uses to sell the car already receiving more than 30 bids.So what’s so special about this Mustang The ’65 model, which is part of the first-generation Mustang that was produced until 1973, still comes with the original 289 (4.7-liter) engine that was installed by Ford, and the VIN code confirms the car was fitted with the optional 200 horsepower unit from the factory.The engine appears to be stuck, so if you do plan to purchase this Mustang, there’s a chance you wouldn’t be able to drive it back home on its wheels.Coming with a clean Ohio title, this Mustang sports the original sheet metal, and this is most likely the reason it comes in the condition you can also see in the gallery here. Seller 80280zx-4 explains that some parts still are in a good shape, including the rocker panels, the cowl, and the rear inner wheel wells, but the trunk floor and the taillight panel need to be replaced completely.The interior has also seen better days since new, but it’s not that bad either, though we’re not being told if any important part is missing or not.As we said earlier, this Mustang has already become an Internet celebrity in its short time online, with over 30 bids currently submitted in the no-reserve auction. The highest bid at the time of writing is $10,000, and the car is located in Ohio if you want to inspect it in person before the purchase.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.