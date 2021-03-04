Burgundy Metallic 1971 Ford Mustang 351 Convertible Cleans up Really Nice

Even though not as critically acclaimed as mid-to-late 60’s Mustangs, early 70’s models still offered buyers an iconic and visually aggressive exterior design, as opposed to pretty much all other Mustangs that came after that, up until the fifth-generation car made its debut in the mid 2000’s.
We already showed you a gorgeous Grabber Blue 1971 Boss 351 last month, and now it’s time for another equally good-looking one, albeit with a less sporty yet more elegant specification. This one is also a 1971 model, featuring a 351-cu in (5.75-liter) Cleveland V8 engine and a stunning Burgundy Metallic exterior.
The car is getting auctioned off through Hemmings, and the title of the ad has the word ‘restomod’ in it, which we’re not entirely sure is appropriate. This Mustang is refurbished/upgraded at best. Restomod definitely gets thrown around way more than it should.
Anyway, starting with how it looks, the paint appears to be in good condition, although there are a few chips on the passenger-side door and a blemish on the right-front fender. Meanwhile, the convertible soft-top was replaced, and the seller hasn’t reported any leaks or other issues. There’s also no rust in the body, allegedly, and all the lights are said to work as they should.
The white vinyl interior looks pretty good, too, although there is some wear on the seat covers, and the heater is non-operational. The seller did fit the car with an aftermarket steering wheel and an Audiovox stereo system with Jensen speakers, but no, it still doesn’t count as a bona fide restomod.
As for the chassis, the shocks are new, and so is the Wilwood four-wheel disc brake system with six-piston calipers, hidden behind a set of 18-inch Weld Racing alloy wheels. The car also has power steering.
By the way, that 351-cu in V8 we mentioned earlier is said to have been “enhanced” and now features an Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold, new Quick Fuel carburetor, electric fuel pump, and a few other bits. Overall performance is unknown.
