New Hot Wheels Team Transport Set Is a Combination of American Muscle and JDM Goodness

No automotive enthusiast can ever settle for just one car. And if you plan on getting involved in motorsports, you'll need at least three vehicles in your life. For starters, there's the race car. Then, you need a hauler to take it to the track. And you can't go by without a daily driver too. So Mattel came up with a brilliant idea a few years ago. And there's a good chance you already know what we're talking about.

