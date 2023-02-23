New Hot Wheels Team Transport Set Is a Combination of American Muscle and JDM Goodness

No automotive enthusiast can ever settle for just one car. And if you plan on getting involved in motorsports, you'll need at least three vehicles in your life. For starters, there's the race car. Then, you need a hauler to take it to the track. And you can't go by without a daily driver too. So Mattel came up with a brilliant idea a few years ago. And there's a good chance you already know what we're talking about.
The Team Transport series is one of the most popular concepts developed by Hot Wheels in recent times. We are now into the sixth season of car and hauler pair-ups, and I'm quite excited about the upcoming collectibles. For two years now we've seen four mixes per year containing three different pairs and an additional Walmart Legends Tour Exclusive release. You don't always get a brand-new-casting in every mix, but that hasn't stopped collectors from buying them once they arrive in stores.
At this point, I've got two Sakura Sprinters in my collection, one carrying the Mazda 787B with the other hauling the Porsche 962. But I've got a long list of items that I'm on the hunt for within the next 12 months. Getting the complete Team Transport collection won't be easy as there are 52 pairs plus an additional three special ones to look for. Some of these can sell for as much as $500 today, but if you play it smart you could buy a lot containing most of the releases for about $1,000. For now, let's focus on the first mix for 2023!
Hot Wheels Entertainment: Simon & Simon premium series. The red truck was rolling around on Preferred Series Off-Road Real Rider wheels, the same model would be used for the next three iterations as well. So despite being around for almost 10 years, there are only four variations of this collectible on the market. And you could buy them all for about $150.
The new model comes after a one-year hiatus and features a mix of white, red, and blue that make for a clean yet exciting livery. It's also nice to see that Mattel has opted to equip the Macho Power Wagon with 5-spoke Mag-Style Real Rider wheels for a change. In true Team Transport style, both the Macho Power Wagon and the Retro Rig feature matching wheels and liveries. This is the 10th variation of the classic hauler, and collectors sure wouldn't mind seeing some new ones in upcoming sets.
KW Automotive in at least eight years now, as the last time I bumped into him we were both attending the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. So I was particularly happy to see that Mattel created a 1/64th-scale replica of his Nissan, complete with KW logos on the sides. This Dmitriy Shakhmatov-designed casting first appeared in the mainline series in 2020 and had gold Wire Spoke wheels that matched the car's decals.
Two more mainline variations were released since, and one of those was almost identical to the First Edition model. And you could almost say the same thing about the Team Transport iteration. But a keen eye will notice that the Wire Spoke wheels have been replaced with the Double 7-spoke Real Rider ones, a design that was used by the BMW Z4M Super Treasure Hunt back in 2016.
There are mixed feelings about this release right now, and most collectors are still patiently waiting for a Car Culture or Boulevard appearance instead. As for the Sakura Sprinter, there have been seven previous iterations of it so far. And it's a perfect fit for the JDM theme going on here, albeit we're not quite sure whether closed enclosures are better or not. There's always the element of surprise to think of, but most collectors will probably display these two vehicles separately.
Vaughn Gittin JR's journey with his RTR brand has led him to this point, and his Mustang was the first one to shrink down to scale for a premium Hot Wheels appearance. With Chelsea Denofa signed on to RTR, his drift car was up next, and we saw two different liveries for it in 2022 alone.
We were expecting to see a replica of Adam LZ's car too, and now we have that too. And we could bet on the fact that another variation is going to show up later this year. Why, do you ask? Well, James Deane has just announced that he will be returning to Formula Drift this year, as an official RTR driver. We haven't seen a photo of his car yet, but we'll dive deeper into the topic soon enough.
The Hot Wheels Mustang RTR line-up of cars is shaping up to be one of the most interesting collections in recent years, and there's a good chance that Mattel will be releasing more drift-spec within the next few years. As for the Aero Lift, this hauler has been around since 2019 and has been used eight times before this moment.
It has been fitted with Turbine Real Riders wheels, just like its predecessor. And you just have to love the slide-on ramp that offers realistic access to loading your car onto the trailer for photo sessions or whatnot. If you can't wait until the first Team Transport mix for 2023 arrives in stores, you can always sign up for a pre-order. A case of four pairs, including two Sakura Sprinters and Nissans, will set you back $66.99 if you avoid buying it from eBay. Remember to spend your budget wisely!
At this point, I've got two Sakura Sprinters in my collection, one carrying the Mazda 787B with the other hauling the Porsche 962. But I've got a long list of items that I'm on the hunt for within the next 12 months. Getting the complete Team Transport collection won't be easy as there are 52 pairs plus an additional three special ones to look for. Some of these can sell for as much as $500 today, but if you play it smart you could buy a lot containing most of the releases for about $1,000. For now, let's focus on the first mix for 2023!
'80 Dodge Macho Power Wagon & Retro Rig
Hot Wheels Entertainment: Simon & Simon premium series. The red truck was rolling around on Preferred Series Off-Road Real Rider wheels, the same model would be used for the next three iterations as well. So despite being around for almost 10 years, there are only four variations of this collectible on the market. And you could buy them all for about $150.
The new model comes after a one-year hiatus and features a mix of white, red, and blue that make for a clean yet exciting livery. It's also nice to see that Mattel has opted to equip the Macho Power Wagon with 5-spoke Mag-Style Real Rider wheels for a change. In true Team Transport style, both the Macho Power Wagon and the Retro Rig feature matching wheels and liveries. This is the 10th variation of the classic hauler, and collectors sure wouldn't mind seeing some new ones in upcoming sets.
Nissan Silvia S13 & Sakura Sprinter
KW Automotive in at least eight years now, as the last time I bumped into him we were both attending the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. So I was particularly happy to see that Mattel created a 1/64th-scale replica of his Nissan, complete with KW logos on the sides. This Dmitriy Shakhmatov-designed casting first appeared in the mainline series in 2020 and had gold Wire Spoke wheels that matched the car's decals.
Two more mainline variations were released since, and one of those was almost identical to the First Edition model. And you could almost say the same thing about the Team Transport iteration. But a keen eye will notice that the Wire Spoke wheels have been replaced with the Double 7-spoke Real Rider ones, a design that was used by the BMW Z4M Super Treasure Hunt back in 2016.
There are mixed feelings about this release right now, and most collectors are still patiently waiting for a Car Culture or Boulevard appearance instead. As for the Sakura Sprinter, there have been seven previous iterations of it so far. And it's a perfect fit for the JDM theme going on here, albeit we're not quite sure whether closed enclosures are better or not. There's always the element of surprise to think of, but most collectors will probably display these two vehicles separately.
'23 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5 & Aero Lift
Vaughn Gittin JR's journey with his RTR brand has led him to this point, and his Mustang was the first one to shrink down to scale for a premium Hot Wheels appearance. With Chelsea Denofa signed on to RTR, his drift car was up next, and we saw two different liveries for it in 2022 alone.
We were expecting to see a replica of Adam LZ's car too, and now we have that too. And we could bet on the fact that another variation is going to show up later this year. Why, do you ask? Well, James Deane has just announced that he will be returning to Formula Drift this year, as an official RTR driver. We haven't seen a photo of his car yet, but we'll dive deeper into the topic soon enough.
The Hot Wheels Mustang RTR line-up of cars is shaping up to be one of the most interesting collections in recent years, and there's a good chance that Mattel will be releasing more drift-spec within the next few years. As for the Aero Lift, this hauler has been around since 2019 and has been used eight times before this moment.
It has been fitted with Turbine Real Riders wheels, just like its predecessor. And you just have to love the slide-on ramp that offers realistic access to loading your car onto the trailer for photo sessions or whatnot. If you can't wait until the first Team Transport mix for 2023 arrives in stores, you can always sign up for a pre-order. A case of four pairs, including two Sakura Sprinters and Nissans, will set you back $66.99 if you avoid buying it from eBay. Remember to spend your budget wisely!