MG Metro 6R4 Joins 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT3 in New Hot Wheels Mix, Time to Set Them Free

More on this:

1 Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive '41 Willys Gasser Is Coming Up, It's the Season to Be Jolly

2 Inside the Hot Wheels AutoStrasse Series: 1973 Volvo 142 GL Is the New Star

3 New Hot Wheels Premium Series of Five Cars Is a Celebration of All Things Mattel

4 Certain Hot Wheels Collectors Can Get Their Hands on This Exclusive Subaru Impreza WRX

5 It's Trick or Treat Time With Set of Five Hot Wheels Fantasy Cars