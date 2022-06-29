Alex Albon Believes His Williams F1 Car Has Balance Issues With No Clear Fix in Sight

According to Williams F1 driver Alexander Albon, his 2022 car has balance issues, and the team isn’t exactly sure how to fix them. Still, the British outfit could be introducing a major upgrade package at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.
Albon definitely knows what he’s talking about, after all, he’s the team’s most experienced F1 driver, having scored all of Williams’ points this year – a P10 finish in Australia, following a P9 result in Miami.
Despite the previously mentioned upgrade package, which could arrive in time for Silverstone, Albon still feels as though addressing the team’s current struggles isn’t exactly a straightforward thing.
“Everyone has been upgrading, and we haven’t had a major upgrade in a while, so there’s that side to it,” said Albon, as quoted by Motorsport. “Balance-wise, we have weaknesses in the car, which aren’t so clear to be able to fix with what we’ve got right now, with updates.”
“Most things are predominantly down to the through-corner characteristics of the car. Hopefully [the updates] will put it in a better window, but until then, it does make things tricky. Depending on the circuits, for instance [in Canada], you’ve got the high-speed chicanes, but then it’s hard for us to find a good compromise through the lap. It escalates.”
As far as their accomplishments on the track, Williams got a car through to Q2 on just two occasions this year, both times thanks to Albon (in Bahrain and Canada). They now sit 12 points behind ninth-place Haas in the Constructors Standings, with a grand total of 3 points.
This upcoming upgrade package, the same one that team principal Jost Capito once called “visible different”, should help the outfit make a step forward in terms of performance. Of course, it’s one thing to kick serious butt in the wind tunnel and the simulator, and a completely different thing doing it on the track.
