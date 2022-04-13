Alex Albon Needed a Series of Qualifying Laps to Secure Unexpected First Point in 2022

Williams’ Alex Albon came to Albert Park while nursing a three-place grid penalty following a contact with Lance Stroll at Jeddah. Ultimately, the Anglo-Thai driver started the race from the back of the grid and managed a monster 57-lap stint on his original hard tires.
Albon profited from multiple safety car and VSC periods as he found himself P7 before pitting. While this allowed Ocon, Bottas and Gasly to pass him, Albon still held a big enough lead over the second Alfa Romeo of Zhou Guanyu, which meant a P10 finish for the Williams driver.
“It just got better and better and by the end of it, it felt like qualifying laps for the last 25 laps of the race,” said Albon in an interview with Motorsport. “Obviously it’s completely unexpected, but it really highlights all the work that’s been done at the factory and here at the track.”
“That’s what determination and motivation – that's where it gets you. It’s been an amazing day and I’m glad I could get this result for the team.”
He also admitted to being surprised whenever his team didn’t bring him in for a tire swap under VSC (virtual safety car), but his pace during the final stint made all the difference in the world. Now the team needs to understand why the FW44 is so much better when on the hard compound.
“Once we got clear air we just went, we were on much older tires than the guys around us and we were keeping pace more or less with the McLarens. At the very end pulling away from the Alpines. What’s interesting is that C2 tires really suit our car. We almost need to understand why because it’s a bit unexpected, clearly this result.”
The former Red Bull driver went on to joke that maybe his team needs to do everything with that tire (qualify, race etc.), and just have a bunch of C2 sets for the entire race weekend.
