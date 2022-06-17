Williams Planning Major Formula 1 Update This Season, Car Will Look “Visibly Different”

Even though they’ve secured three points so far this season in Formula 1, thanks to Alex Albon’s performance in Australia and Miami, Williams have still struggled with overall form, not being able to compete with the rest of the midfield consistently.
They sit dead last in the 2022 Constructors' Standings, trailing Haas and Aston Martin by 12 points, and seventh place AlphaTauri by 24 points. It’s not looking good.
Luckily, there is hope on the horizon, with the team looking to boost its form in the near future by introducing a major update package, resulting in a visibly different car to what we see now on the track.
According to Williams' head of vehicle performance, Dave Robson, the team is already working hard to get this major package on the car.
“Yes, we have decided, and it has now been committed from the wind tunnel,” said Robson, as quoted by Motorsport. “It’s now just a challenge to get it manufactured as soon as possible. Hopefully that will be helped by not damaging the cars tomorrow, because that clearly is something you’ve got to be careful with.”
He went on to say that the package is on its way and that an exact delivery date should “become clearer” over the next few days.
Several other midfield teams have already debuted major update packages this year, like Aston Martin with its Red Bull-style concept – it's how the former managed to leapfrog Williams in the standings.
When asked about the challenge of working on long-term versus short-term design concepts, Robson acknowledged that his team is committed to taking a different direction with the car for the remainder of the season.
“We really started from the front wing and working backwards, I’m sure there’s plenty of different ways you can do it and we don’t know what’s best yet. In terms of short-term and the rest of this season, I think we’re committed to a concept that will be slightly different, visibly different, to what you can see now.”
Luckily, there is hope on the horizon, with the team looking to boost its form in the near future by introducing a major update package, resulting in a visibly different car to what we see now on the track.
According to Williams' head of vehicle performance, Dave Robson, the team is already working hard to get this major package on the car.
“Yes, we have decided, and it has now been committed from the wind tunnel,” said Robson, as quoted by Motorsport. “It’s now just a challenge to get it manufactured as soon as possible. Hopefully that will be helped by not damaging the cars tomorrow, because that clearly is something you’ve got to be careful with.”
He went on to say that the package is on its way and that an exact delivery date should “become clearer” over the next few days.
Several other midfield teams have already debuted major update packages this year, like Aston Martin with its Red Bull-style concept – it's how the former managed to leapfrog Williams in the standings.
When asked about the challenge of working on long-term versus short-term design concepts, Robson acknowledged that his team is committed to taking a different direction with the car for the remainder of the season.
“We really started from the front wing and working backwards, I’m sure there’s plenty of different ways you can do it and we don’t know what’s best yet. In terms of short-term and the rest of this season, I think we’re committed to a concept that will be slightly different, visibly different, to what you can see now.”