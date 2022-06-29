Red Bull Expect Mercedes to Be Particularly Strong at Silverstone and Paul Ricard

According to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, eight-time constructors title-winners Mercedes-AMG should pose a greater threat to both his team and Ferrari at two of the upcoming three races, specifically Silverstone and Paul Ricard.
Despite winning seven of the first nine races this year, Red Bull is weary of Mercedes ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, with Horner even stating that his own team could struggle a bit in terms of performance.
“Definitely, I think they’ll [Mercedes] be strong at Silverstone,” said Horner during an interview with Motorsport. “I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t be. Paul Ricard, the same. I think Ferrari will be quick at Silverstone as well. It could be more of a challenging circuit for us just due to the nature of this layout.”
“It’s incredible that we’ve put a run of six [seven, including Canada) race victories together [but] Silverstone could well be the most challenging.”
Even though Mercedes has won eight of the last 10 races at Silverstone, which is a tremendous achievement, their form this year hasn’t been as strong as that of Red Bull or Ferrari, so seeing them battle for yet another P1 finish should be exciting – unless, of course, Horner is wrong.
The German outfit will also bring some updates to Silverstone, which, in turn, could help them take another step forward. Red Bull, meanwhile, aren’t planning anything big in terms of updates, between now and the summer break.
“Components are introduced as components come to the end of their life,” added Horner. “It’s a very different form of development to what you would see in previous years.”
As things stand right now, Red Bull sit atop the 2022 Constructor Standings with 304 points, followed by Ferrari with 228 points and Mercedes-AMG with 188 points. These are clearly the best three teams in Formula 1 this year.
