Group B Metro 6R4 Rally Car Was Bought Twice, Never Driven, Now It Sells Again

It’s a sad fate for a very rare Group B Metro 6R4 rally car to have been built in 1986, bought twice, but never-ever driven. And now, with just 7 miles on the odometer, it is about to be sold again.
This car’s live begins and its story ends in 1986. The car is one of just 200 ever to have been built at the Austin Rover Group facility, number 189, to be precise, and gets quickly sold to “an enthusiast.”  One who has no other plans than to keep it locked up for all eternity.

The Metro spent a great deal of time locked in an Oxfordshire garage coated in factory wax, just as it was delivered. Ten years, to be precise. Then, the car’s ordeal continued as it was donated to the Donington Museum in Leicestershire as a long-term exhibit. And it stood there for an extra six year.

By now, aged 16, the Group B Metro 6R4 rally car had only five miles on the odometer.

The car’s second owner got his hands on it in 2002, and continued the torture of his predecessor as he drove it or only 2 miles in the 17 years that have passed since. Both miles not on the road, but on and off stands at various exhibits.

And now, the car is up for sale again, during the Silverstone Auctions sale starting July 26, 2019. Pristine, never raced or driven, unregistered, this car will have nothing to show for at the event but its pristine condition and a sad past.

How sad? The car will be sold with the original bolt-on panels, in their original unpainted GRP state, as it never got to taste liveries of champion teams and drivers.

The Metro 6R4 missed out on the golden age of rallying, and it will probably never be properly driven by the time rust and the elements reclaim it.
