autoevolution

Man Leaves 76-Year-Old Grandma Locked in Car for 16 Hours to Go Gambling

30 May 2019, 13:14 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A young man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is in the running for the title of most horrible person of the year, after leaving his grandmother locked inside a cold car for 16 hours straight.
57 photos
Australia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GT2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)Australia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GT2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)
Talk about family love. Wesley Brown, 26, has been arrested and hit with several charges stemming from a December 14, 2018 incident. That was the day when he decided to hit the casino for a spot of gambling, while leaving his grandma outside in the parking lot, locked in his car, WISN.com reports.

The worst part: he left and (intentionally) forgot about her for 16 hours straight.

Security at the Potawatomi casino were patrolling the parking lot, when they observed a car whose engine wasn’t running, that had fogged up windows, as if there was someone inside. When they approached, they heard someone scream and thrash around, so they forced-open the door and were shocked to find a 76-woman secured in the backseat.

“The woman's seat belt was so tight, ‘it had embedded into (the woman's) skin,’ the complaint says. Officers had to cut it with a knife. The woman, who has dementia, ‘was wearing a soiled diaper’,” the publication reports.

Security officers paged Brown and he came out of the casino, nonchalantly admitting that he had left his grandmother there so he could go inside to gamble. He added that he “believed there were chips and candy in the backseat.” During his 16-hour stay, Brown checked on the old woman once, but without bringing her food or water.

The complaint adds that temperatures dipped to 37 degrees Fahrenheit / 2.7 degrees Celsius that day.

“Prosecutors charged Brown with intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse, false imprisonment and second-degree recklessly endangering safety,” the report notes. Brown is due back in court next month. The report doesn't say anything about grandma's current condition.
driver police arrest abuse wisconsin
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Latest car models:
FERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticLEXUS RXLEXUS RX Medium SUVBMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverRENAULT ArkanaRENAULT Arkana CrossoverSKODA Citigo-e IVSKODA Citigo-e IV SmallAll car models  
 
 