More on this:

Man Leaves 76-Year-Old Grandma Locked in Car for 16 Hours to Go Gambling

“Prosecutors charged Brown with intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse, false imprisonment and second-degree recklessly endangering safety,” the report notes. Brown is due back in court next month. The report doesn't say anything about grandma's current condition. Talk about family love. Wesley Brown, 26, has been arrested and hit with several charges stemming from a December 14, 2018 incident. That was the day when he decided to hit the casino for a spot of gambling, while leaving his grandma outside in the parking lot, locked in his car, WISN.com reports.The worst part: he left and (intentionally) forgot about her for 16 hours straight.Security at the Potawatomi casino were patrolling the parking lot, when they observed a car whose engine wasn’t running, that had fogged up windows, as if there was someone inside. When they approached, they heard someone scream and thrash around, so they forced-open the door and were shocked to find a 76-woman secured in the backseat.“The woman's seat belt was so tight, ‘it had embedded into (the woman's) skin,’ the complaint says. Officers had to cut it with a knife. The woman, who has dementia, ‘was wearing a soiled diaper’,” the publication reports.Security officers paged Brown and he came out of the casino, nonchalantly admitting that he had left his grandmother there so he could go inside to gamble. He added that he “believed there were chips and candy in the backseat.” During his 16-hour stay, Brown checked on the old woman once, but without bringing her food or water.The complaint adds that temperatures dipped to 37 degrees Fahrenheit / 2.7 degrees Celsius that day.“Prosecutors charged Brown with intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse, false imprisonment and second-degree recklessly endangering safety,” the report notes. Brown is due back in court next month. The report doesn't say anything about grandma's current condition.