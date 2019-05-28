autoevolution

Horrible Car Thief Stabs Elderly, Deaf Dog Twice During Carjacking

28 May 2019
by
Stealing other people’s property is enough to make you a terrible person, but one Australian man is gunning for the “worst human ever” title, stabbing a poor dog during a carjacking attempt.
To make matters even more outrageous, the poor dog is old and deaf, and definitely not a threat to any criminal, no matter how dangerous.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been made public yet, was at the wheel of another stolen car when he crashed it into a couple of vehicles at an intersection in Australia, news.com.au reports. He got out of the car he’d just wrecked and tried to hijack another vehicle, thinking it would be his way out of there.

He threatened passers-by with a knife and eventually jumped into a parked van and drove off. Inside the van was 15-year-old Henry, a deaf terrier, and for whatever reason, the carjacker stabbed him twice in the chest. Henry is currently at the hospital, preparing to undergo surgery for his wounds, after the public rallied and raised the necessary funds through GoFundMe.

“He has spent the night needing blood transfusions,” Jaimy Heywood, whose parents own Henry, says for the media outlet. “His breathing got a bit erratic. They’re hoping that he’s going to be able to have surgery this morning to mend the cavities in his chest.”

The suspect didn’t get too far, either. “The man was arrested soon after fleeing with the dog and has been charged with five offenses, including two counts of stealing a motor vehicle and one count of animal cruelty,” the same media outlet notes.

The report doesn’t say whether the van in which Henry was at the time suffered any damage, or how badly the car thief wrecked the first car he stole. No humans were harmed in the suspect’s crime spree.
