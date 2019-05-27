autoevolution

2020 BMW 1 Series Configurator Launched, Shows Poverty Spec

27 May 2019
You've probably heard all about how the BMW 1 Series switched to a front-wheel-drive platform. That, theoretically, should make it cheaper to make. However, the official configurator launched in Germany reveals it's not even as well equipped as its predecessor.
Eventually, BMW will start offering the essentials as standard, just like Mercedes decided to do recently. However, like most German cars, the new 1 Series is designed to make you feel bad for buying the base model.

We've included just a few photos sampled from the official configurator, which show the polar opposite of the fancy machines in the press photos. You don't get LED headlights, an auto gearbox, parking sensors or decent alloys despite prices starting from €28,200.Paying for options
Metallic paint is not standard on the new 1 Series, costing from €700. 16-inch wheels are standard, and most of the bigger sets (up to 19in) require you to order a design line as well. For example, Sport is €3,850 while M Sport is over 5k.

We think you can't buy this car without the Business Package (€1,250) which gets you the Live Cockpit, the Connected Package (updated maps) and wireless phone charging.Paying for engines
The engine range is already pretty complicated, even though the car has just been launched. The base model comes with a 1.5-liter pushing 140 HP and available with a €2,000 7-speed DCT.

For €30,910, you can have a 116d, which is a 116 HP 1.5-liter diesel, followed by the €32,400 118d with 150 HP and an 8-speed automatic option. The most expensive "normal" model is the 120d, which is only available with xDrive for now and costs €28,400.

We've covered how that compares to the A-Class in our previous article, so we're just briefly going to mention the new M135i. This uses a similar powertrain to the Golf R and AMG A35, costing €48,900, which is about €2,000 more than the Golf.
