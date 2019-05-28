2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Pricing Info: It’s More Expensive Than the A-Class

Right after taking the veils off the F40, the 1 Series Hatchback has a price tag. The 118i with the six-speed manual starts at €28,200 in Germany and £24,430 in the United Kingdom, but the question is, how does the F40 stack up against the A-Class?
The fourth generation (W177) retails at €26,555 in Germany and £22,195 over in the UK, and that’s surprising if you remember the Mercedes-Benz is plusher than the BMW. At the other end of the scale, the M135i xDrive with the ZF 8HP automatic transmission is €48,900 and £36,430. In the name of all things holy, what was BMW thinking?
Even though the F40 is cheaper to manufacture than the F20 thanks to the switch from rear- to front-wheel drive, pricing went up by €100. What’s more, the entry-level 116i is nowhere to be seen. The inline-six turbo in the M140i has been discontinued as well, and that’s disappointing in this day and age. From the “Ultimate Driving Machine” promise of yesterday, BMW couldn’t resist the temptation to make the 1 Series Hatchback less exciting on every quantifiable and emotional level.
Even the exterior design of the F40 is similar to the 2 Series Active Tourer instead of a cab-rearward design, trading sharp styling for the looks of a multi-purpose vehicle. The lowliest 1 Series features a 1.5-liter turbo with three cylinders, packing 140 PS (148 horsepower) and 162 pound-feet (220 Nm) for a zero-to-100 in 8.5 seconds. Top speed? Make that 212 km/h (132 mph), thank you!
In the case of the 116i, the ZF 8HP isn’t available as an optional extra. Instead, the entry-level model is treated to the seven-speed DCT from the MINI. So far, the feedback from customers has been positive despite the fact the British automaker is trying to make ends meet in terms of sales.
Turbo diesel options include the 116d, 118d, and 120d with xDrive, and outputs range from 116 PS (114 horsepower) for the 1.5 to 190 PS (187 horsepower) for the 2.0-liter engine. For some reason or another, the range-topping diesel comes with the ZF 8HP as standard instead of a six-speed manual.
On that note, what do you think about the F40 in contrast to the sporting legacy of the previous generation?
Even though the F40 is cheaper to manufacture than the F20 thanks to the switch from rear- to front-wheel drive, pricing went up by €100. What’s more, the entry-level 116i is nowhere to be seen. The inline-six turbo in the M140i has been discontinued as well, and that’s disappointing in this day and age. From the “Ultimate Driving Machine” promise of yesterday, BMW couldn’t resist the temptation to make the 1 Series Hatchback less exciting on every quantifiable and emotional level.
Even the exterior design of the F40 is similar to the 2 Series Active Tourer instead of a cab-rearward design, trading sharp styling for the looks of a multi-purpose vehicle. The lowliest 1 Series features a 1.5-liter turbo with three cylinders, packing 140 PS (148 horsepower) and 162 pound-feet (220 Nm) for a zero-to-100 in 8.5 seconds. Top speed? Make that 212 km/h (132 mph), thank you!
In the case of the 116i, the ZF 8HP isn’t available as an optional extra. Instead, the entry-level model is treated to the seven-speed DCT from the MINI. So far, the feedback from customers has been positive despite the fact the British automaker is trying to make ends meet in terms of sales.
Turbo diesel options include the 116d, 118d, and 120d with xDrive, and outputs range from 116 PS (114 horsepower) for the 1.5 to 190 PS (187 horsepower) for the 2.0-liter engine. For some reason or another, the range-topping diesel comes with the ZF 8HP as standard instead of a six-speed manual.
On that note, what do you think about the F40 in contrast to the sporting legacy of the previous generation?