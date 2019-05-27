Remote Software Updates for BMW Vehicles Now Available

For a while now remote software updates in cars have become a crucial tool for a small number of carmakers to use when tweak the services and even performances of the products they sell. On its part, BMW has been announcing the possibility of remote software updates for its vehicles for a while now, since the launch of the Operating System 7.0.

According to BMW, the updates will be provided regularly and will be made free of charge, but adds that exact timing of the release will depend on each market. On Monday, May 27, the possibility of upgrading Bimmers just as a smartphone became a reality with the rollout of the Remote Software Upgrade, the carmaker's first such tool.This first suite offers vehicle-specific content and updates to features like driver assistance, but in time the German carmaker will offer more, including the possibility of adding more vehicle functions from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store and activating them in the cars.The first update includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which will offer owners of cars like X5 3 Series and the 8 Series the possibility to activate additional functions of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.“Never has it been easier for customers to keep their vehicle up to date over its full lifecycle and to adapt it to their individual requirements,” BMW says in a statement released on Monday.“Remote Software Upgrade ensures their BMW always has the latest software update and functions are constantly improved. Plus, customers will be able to add digital services at a later date.”BMW says the rollout of the first update, Remote Software Upgrade, will begin this week in all BMW ConnectedDrive markets, but did not specify any order for release.The updates to the car will not require physical presence inside the vehicle – although they can be downloaded this way too - as they can be performed remotely as well, via a smartphone app.According to BMW, the updates will be provided regularly and will be made free of charge, but adds that exact timing of the release will depend on each market.