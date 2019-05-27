autoevolution

Remote Software Updates for BMW Vehicles Now Available

27 May 2019, 12:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
For a while now remote software updates in cars have become a crucial tool for a small number of carmakers to use when tweak the services and even performances of the products they sell. On its part, BMW has been announcing the possibility of remote software updates for its vehicles for a while now, since the launch of the Operating System 7.0.
4 photos
BMW Remote Software UpgradeBMW Remote Software UpgradeBMW Remote Software Upgrade
On Monday, May 27, the possibility of upgrading Bimmers just as a smartphone became a reality with the rollout of the Remote Software Upgrade, the carmaker's first such tool.

This first suite offers vehicle-specific content and updates to features like driver assistance, but in time the German carmaker will offer more, including the possibility of adding more vehicle functions from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store and activating them in the cars.

The first update includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which will offer owners of cars like X5, 3 Series and the 8 Series the possibility to activate additional functions of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

“Never has it been easier for customers to keep their vehicle up to date over its full lifecycle and to adapt it to their individual requirements,” BMW says in a statement released on Monday.

“Remote Software Upgrade ensures their BMW always has the latest software update and functions are constantly improved. Plus, customers will be able to add digital services at a later date.”

BMW says the rollout of the first update, Remote Software Upgrade, will begin this week in all BMW ConnectedDrive markets, but did not specify any order for release.

The updates to the car will not require physical presence inside the vehicle – although they can be downloaded this way too - as they can be performed remotely as well, via a smartphone app.

According to BMW, the updates will be provided regularly and will be made free of charge, but adds that exact timing of the release will depend on each market.
bmw Remote Software upgrade BMW software upgrade over the air Operating System 7.0
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 