Audi Q8 With Suicide Doors Copies Rolls-Royce, Isn't Real

SUV

TDI

HP

There we gall calling a waste of money "worthwhile."The market is positively inundated with both luxury SUVs and body kits for them. However, there is only one Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and copying it would be a great way to get some attention.There's no particular advantage to having the back doors opening the other way. In fact, it might even be dangerous under some circumstances. But the design adds a touch of the retro and elegant, no matter how many rappers decide to sit on a Wraith in a music video.In any case, the Audi Q8 with suicide doors doesn't exist, at least not yet. It's just a rendering made by q8_nation (we're not 100%) for the purposes of getting attention. Seeing the doors open like that and an orange leather interior grabs all your attention. However, there are other elements that have changed here and they give this away as a rendering.For example, the front grille belongs to the R8 Decennium Edition, the special edition that came with the facelift. At the same time, the side air intakes have been Photoshopped to be larger. Yellow brakes are also new, and with wheels like that, the Q8 probably wouldn't be able to turn.While Audi isn't won't give us factory-fitted suicide doors, it will make a number of other upgrades to the. The SQ8 should debut soon, featuring a 4.0in Europe and... something else in America, either the RS4 engine or some kind of TFSI-hybrid. Beyond that, the company should have the RS Q8 ready with about 605, if not more.