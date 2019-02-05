V6 Mazda Miata Hunts Down Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring, The Chase Is Wild

4 Mercedes-Benz to Build Ninth Battery Plant in Poland

3 2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior

More on this:

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Hatchback Available In Canada, Not Coming To the U.S.

Introduced in 2018, the W177 is the most techno-crazed hatchback in the compact segment. When equipped properly, it’s also the most luxurious out there. But as expected, the United States has to make do with the sedan (V177). 16 photos



It’s even more curious when you remember the A-Class sedan is available as the A 220 and A 220 4Matic while



According to a press release from Mercedes-Benz Canada, the hatchback “has been selling steadily since it was introduced to the Canadian lineup” in November 2018. The three-pointed star doesn’t give the numbers we’re interested in, but mentions that 2,504 passenger vehicles were sold in January 2019. Of those, utility vehicles represent 55.4 percent.



As far as year-to-date sales are concerned, Mercedes-Benz sales in Canada – including smart and vans – are 19 percent worse. “Our product portfolio is evolving to match that demand and I am confident we have the product and people we need to continue to build momentum in 2019,” declared Brian D. Fulton, head honcho of Mercedes-Benz Canada.



The 7G-DCT comes standard in both models, and the list of standard equipment is long. Highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats with power adjustments and memory for the driver, Artico upholstery, LED headlights and taillights, automatic climate control, the 7.0-inch MBUX infotainment system and 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, Dynamic Select, and a rearview camera.



Aside from standalone options, Canadian customers of the A-Class hatchback can also specify no fewer than five packages. These are the Night Package, Technology Package, Navigation Package, Sport Package, and Premium Package.



Over in the U.S. of A., the A-Class sedan AMG Line with Night Package adds $2,900 to the retail price. The five-door hatchback, on the other hand, is available in Canada . This poses a question. Why did Mercedes-Benz go to such lengths to comply with Canadian regulations but didn’t bother with the United States of America?It’s even more curious when you remember the A-Class sedan is available as the A 220 and A 220 4Matic while the hatchback features the 221-horsepower option in Canada. The A 250 and A 250 4Matic develop 258 pound-feet of torque between 1,800 and 4,000 rpm, which is more than the 221 pound-feet of the U.S.-bound sedan.According to a press release from Mercedes-Benz Canada, the hatchbackin November 2018. The three-pointed star doesn’t give the numbers we’re interested in, but mentions that 2,504 passenger vehicles were sold in January 2019. Of those, utility vehicles represent 55.4 percent.As far as year-to-date sales are concerned, Mercedes-Benz sales in Canada – including smart and vans – are 19 percent worse. “Our product portfolio is evolving to match that demand and I am confident we have the product and people we need to continue to build momentum in 2019,” declared Brian D. Fulton, head honcho of Mercedes-Benz Canada.The 7G-DCT comes standard in both models, and the list of standard equipment is long. Highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats with power adjustments and memory for the driver, Artico upholstery, LED headlights and taillights, automatic climate control, the 7.0-inch MBUX infotainment system and 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, Dynamic Select, and a rearview camera.Aside from standalone options, Canadian customers of the A-Class hatchback can also specify no fewer than five packages. These are the Night Package, Technology Package, Navigation Package, Sport Package, and Premium Package.Over in the U.S. of A., the A-Class sedan starts at $32,500 excluding destination and handling, making it the cheapest Mercedes-Benz available for the 2019 model year. TheLine with Night Package adds $2,900 to the retail price.