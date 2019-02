Mercedes-Benz A-Class Hatchback Available In Canada, Not Coming To the U.S.

“has been selling steadily since it was introduced to the Canadian lineup”

The five-door hatchback, on the other hand, is available in Canada . This poses a question. Why did Mercedes-Benz go to such lengths to comply with Canadian regulations but didn’t bother with the United States of America?It’s even more curious when you remember the A-Class sedan is available as the A 220 and A 220 4Matic while the hatchback features the 221-horsepower option in Canada. The A 250 and A 250 4Matic develop 258 pound-feet of torque between 1,800 and 4,000 rpm, which is more than the 221 pound-feet of the U.S.-bound sedan.According to a press release from Mercedes-Benz Canada, the hatchbackin November 2018. The three-pointed star doesn’t give the numbers we’re interested in, but mentions that 2,504 passenger vehicles were sold in January 2019. Of those, utility vehicles represent 55.4 percent.As far as year-to-date sales are concerned, Mercedes-Benz sales in Canada – including smart and vans – are 19 percent worse. “Our product portfolio is evolving to match that demand and I am confident we have the product and people we need to continue to build momentum in 2019,” declared Brian D. Fulton, head honcho of Mercedes-Benz Canada.The 7G-DCT comes standard in both models, and the list of standard equipment is long. Highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats with power adjustments and memory for the driver, Artico upholstery, LED headlights and taillights, automatic climate control, the 7.0-inch MBUX infotainment system and 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, Dynamic Select, and a rearview camera.Aside from standalone options, Canadian customers of the A-Class hatchback can also specify no fewer than five packages. These are the Night Package, Technology Package, Navigation Package, Sport Package, and Premium Package.Over in the U.S. of A., the A-Class sedan starts at $32,500 excluding destination and handling, making it the cheapest Mercedes-Benz available for the 2019 model year. TheLine with Night Package adds $2,900 to the retail price.